by Nigel Simon





Former T&T captain, England-based Kwandwane Browne



Former T&T international hockey player Kwandwane Browne and defending champions Hampstead & Westminster earned the right to host their semifinal playoff in the England Men's Hockey League Premier Division after ending the ten-club regular-season as runner-up.





This after Hampstead & Westminster blanked Beeston 2-0 thanks to a double from Rupert Shipperley in the 44th and 70th minutes to finish their 18-match campaign with 41 points, six behind Surbiton who suffered a first loss of the season, 1-3 to Wimbledon thanks to a hat-trick from Phil Roper.



In the semifinals, Browne who has netted two goals in 17 matches and his Hampstead & Westminster club faces third-placed Wimbledon (39 points) while Surbiton will entertain fourth-placed Old Georgians (37 points) who condemned six-time Premier Division winners Reading to relegation from the top flight with a 5-2 whipping.



Ever-present in the top league of hockey, Reading needed to beat Old Georgians and hope the University of Exeter lost to avoid automatic relegation.



The University of Exeter were beaten 3-2 at Holcombe and will have to go through the promotion play-offs against the Division One winners to secure their top-flight status.



By finishing as regular-season winners, Surbiton qualified as England Hockey's second European club place for the 2020/2021 season while the overall champions of the playoffs will earn their spot in Europe as England's highest-ranked qualifier.



If these are the same team then the runner up in Championships will take he second European place.



In the Conference East Division, T&T internationals and Marcano brothers, Teague and Tariq both failed to add to their goals tally as St Albans battled to a 1-1 draw with Bromley and Beckenham.



The younger of the brothers, Teague is currently the joint-top scorer of the Conference East with 18 goals from 17 matches, the same as Cambridge City's Gareth Andrew who has played five matches less, while Tariq has so far netted eight times.



The drawn result left St Albans in the fifth spot with 23 points, three behind fourth-placed Old Loughtonians while third-placed Chichester has 29 points with one match remaining.



