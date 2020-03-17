By Jugjet Singh





SSTMI hockey coach Wan Roslan Wan Rahman. - NSTP/ASWADI ALIAS.



TUNKU Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI) in Malaysia is normally buzzing with activities, even during school holidays.





But yesterday, it looked like a ghost town, according to their hockey coach Wan Roslan Wan Rahman.



“SSTMI is empty as students have returned home following a directive by the Education Ministry to stop all activities due to Covid-19.



“This school is normally buzzing with activities even during school holidays. It is during this time that students prepare for tournaments.



“Athletes bound for the Malaysia Games and the Junior Hockey League (JHL) are also not at the school right now,” said Wan Roslan.



SSTMI, the doubles champions last season, were looking forward to defending their titles in the JHL but unfortunately, it has been called off.



“I hope the new dates for the JHL will be suitable for all teams as the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) calendar is quite packed with tournaments.



“However, the safety of students (players) is paramount.



“The tournament should only be held when is it safe,” he added.



SSTMI is located in Bandar Penawar which has recorded a few Covid-19 cases.



New Straits Times