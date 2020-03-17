By AFTAR SINGH



KUALA LUMPUR: The postponement of the women’s Junior Asia Cup hockey tournament in Kakamigahara, Japan, from April 6-12 due to Covid-19 has turned out to be a blessing in disguise for Malaysian national player Kirandeep Kaur.





The City lass suffered a five-inch muscle tear in her left thigh while training last week and will be out of action for two months.



The tournament in Japan, which is the qualifying meet for the 2021 Junior World Cup in Potchefstroom, South Africa, has been postponed to a later date, which has yet to be decided by the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF).



And without any tournaments to look forward to, Kirandeep now has the time needed to recover.



“This is the first time that I’ve suffered an injury since I joined the national team in 2018, ” said the Form Five student of SMK Bukit Bandaraya.



“I’m one of the four national players selected for the tournament but fortunately, it has been postponed.



The other three national players in the Junior Asia Cup team are forwards Nurmaizatul Hanim Syafi Sheik Faud, Siti Zulaikha Husain and Nur Amirah Syakirah Zulkifli.



“The break will give me time to prepare better for the tournament, ” said Kirandeep, who has represented Malaysia 25 times in tournaments since making her debut in the FIH World Series in Singapore in 2018.



Eight teams will feature in the tournament and Malaysia will have to finish in the top three in the tournament to qualify for the Junior World Cup.



Malaysia are drawn in Group A with India, Uzbekistan and Thailand while Group B comprises S. Korea, Taiwan, Singapore and hosts Japan. Defending champions China have withdrawn from the tournament due to Covid-19.



The Star of Malaysia