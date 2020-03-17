Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

All Hockey Wales domestic, club and community Hockey to be suspended

Published on Tuesday, 17 March 2020
In light of the ongoing effects of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and recent government advice, Hockey Wales has taken the decision to suspend all hockey activity from 00:01 on 17 March 2020 until at least the 15 April.



To clarify, this will include all nationally run hockey activity including its competition and domestic events programme and Player Pathway activity (including 360, 360 Aspire).

We would urge others who deliver hockey on a local level to support this approach.

Following consultation with England Hockey, our clubs, and taking into consideration the closure of facilities and teams self-isolating, the decision has been made in the interests of the health and safety of players, match officials, and staff.

We will continue to monitor this fast-moving situation and provide further updates when appropriate.

In the meantime, please continue to follow the Public Health Wales guidance and stay safe.

Hockey Wales media release

