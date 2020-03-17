England Hockey suspends national hockey activity
In light of the ongoing effects of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and government advice, England Hockey has taken the decision to suspend its nationally run hockey activity.
This includes our competition and domestic events programme, Player Pathway activity and national youth programmes until at least 15 April. We have already issued an update with regards to our AGM on 17 March.
We would urge leagues, clubs, schools, Player Pathway centres and others who deliver hockey on a local level to support this approach.
This decision will impact activities at differing levels and scale. We will continue to monitor the situation carefully and react as best we can during these unprecedented times. We'll keep everyone in the hockey family as up to date as possible and look forward to hockey returning to normal when the time is right.
List of suspended activity; last updated 5pm 16 March
Events/Finals:
19 Mar: Schools Finals: Girls & Boys U18s Finals; Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre
21-22 Mar: Men's and Investec women's hockey leagues
23-24 Mar: Boys Schools U14, U16, U18 finals; Reading Hockey Club
29 Mar: Men's and Women's Championship semi finals and Division One play-offs
Mar-Apr: Boys U16s Schools knockouts
4-5 Apr: U 16 Club Finals, Nottingham Hockey Centre
5 Apr: League Finals; Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre
Player Pathway activity:
Performance Centres
Academy Centres
Development Centres
England Hockey participation programmes:
Hockey Heroes
Back to Hockey
Walking Hockey
GB Coaching / EH umpiring:
Courses and Workshops
NAGs / DiSE:
21-22 Mar: England age group training days
6-9 April: DiSE; Lilleshall
11-13 Apr: England age group training camps; Lilleshall
Great Britain EDP:
17-18 Mar: Men's Lilleshall camp
29 Mar: England women's U21s
10-13 Apr: England & Scotland men's U21s
10-13 Apr: England & Ireland women's U21s
England Hockey:
17 Mar: England Hockey AGM
England Hockey Board Media release