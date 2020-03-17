



In light of the ongoing effects of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and government advice, England Hockey has taken the decision to suspend its nationally run hockey activity.





This includes our competition and domestic events programme, Player Pathway activity and national youth programmes until at least 15 April. We have already issued an update with regards to our AGM on 17 March.



We would urge leagues, clubs, schools, Player Pathway centres and others who deliver hockey on a local level to support this approach.



This decision will impact activities at differing levels and scale. We will continue to monitor the situation carefully and react as best we can during these unprecedented times. We'll keep everyone in the hockey family as up to date as possible and look forward to hockey returning to normal when the time is right.



List of suspended activity; last updated 5pm 16 March



Events/Finals:

19 Mar: Schools Finals: Girls & Boys U18s Finals; Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre

21-22 Mar: Men's and Investec women's hockey leagues

23-24 Mar: Boys Schools U14, U16, U18 finals; Reading Hockey Club

29 Mar: Men's and Women's Championship semi finals and Division One play-offs

Mar-Apr: Boys U16s Schools knockouts

4-5 Apr: U 16 Club Finals, Nottingham Hockey Centre

5 Apr: League Finals; Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre



Player Pathway activity:

Performance Centres

Academy Centres

Development Centres



England Hockey participation programmes:

Hockey Heroes

Back to Hockey

Walking Hockey



GB Coaching / EH umpiring:

Courses and Workshops



NAGs / DiSE:

21-22 Mar: England age group training days

6-9 April: DiSE; Lilleshall

11-13 Apr: England age group training camps; Lilleshall



Great Britain EDP:

17-18 Mar: Men's Lilleshall camp

29 Mar: England women's U21s

10-13 Apr: England & Scotland men's U21s

10-13 Apr: England & Ireland women's U21s



England Hockey:

17 Mar: England Hockey AGM



England Hockey Board Media release