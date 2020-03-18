

The three teams at Wesley’s pitch opening



Wesley College formally opened their new pitch in style in late February with over 200 people coming along to watch a series of exhibition games despite freezing conditions.





The Wesley International Past Pupils lined out with an impressive team of 431 international caps; they took on the school’s current underage international squad with the more experienced side winning 3-0.



Past pupils Daragh Walsh and Luke Madeley had travelled specially from Belgium to play and support the players and this initiative with the former coming up against his younger brother Conor who is in the Irish Under-16 side. The school selection also played a selection from resident club YMCA on the night as part of the festivities.



Also present on the night were Sheila Price, Betty Rickard and Elaine Bradshaw all of whom represented Ireland in the 1960s.



They were all present to see the launch of the new Wesley International Hockey Supporters scheme which yielded three “Bronze Patrons” who have signed up for three years.



** To find out more on the scheme, click here: GoFundMe.com/f/j7daq6-wesley-international-hockey-supporters.





Wesley’s underage internationals with Sheila Price, Betty Rickard and Elaine Bradshaw





The international selection



