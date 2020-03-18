Indian women's hockey team skipper Rani Rampal on Wednesday advised fans to wash hands regularly to help keep coronavirus infection at bay.





Accepting the Safe Hands Challenge from ace athlete Hima Das and sand-artist Sudarsan Pattnaik, Rampal posted a video showing a tutorial on how to wash hands properly.



"I accept #SafeHandsChallenge from @sudarsansand @HimaDas8 I request everyone to take precautions and #StaySafe. I further challenge @SjoerdMarijne @waynelombard @boxervijender @KarmanThandi @geeta_phogat @BabitaPhogat @Sangram_Sanjeet to make sure people around you stay safe," Rampal tweeted.



She further challenged women's team head coach Sjoerd Marijne, boxer Vijender Singh, wrestler Geeta Phogat, Babita Phogat, and three more to take the Safe Hands Challenge.



Rampal had said that the team has been training like before, but the players are strictly following all the preventive measures advised by the doctors and the coaching staff.



"Our training has been going on as it was taking place earlier. But the doctors and our coaching staff have suggested many preventive measures and our team is following that," Rampal had told ANI.



The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide has surpassed 1,79,000.



Business Standard



Safe Hands Challenge



From Wikipedia, the free encyclopaedia



Safe Hands Challenge is a campaign launched by the World Health Organization in the wake of 2019-20 coronavirus pandemic. It was launched on 13 March 2020 by Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director of World Health Organization.The campaign urges everyone to wash their hands regularly for 40 seconds to keep themselves safe and prevent the transmission of disease. The World Health Organization has also called forth celebrities from across the world to participate in the Safe Hands Challenge.



Response



Within 48 hours of its launch, 'The Safe Hands Challenge' was used as a TikTok hashtag nearly half a billion times. Celebrities including The Pussycat Dolls, Billy Porter, Deepika Padukone have shared videos of themselves promoting hand hygiene as a part of the Safe Hands Challenge.



