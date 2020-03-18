In the light of WHO and Pakistan government directives regarding preventive measures to combat coronavirus pandemic, Pakistan Hockey Federation has postponed all district & national level Tournaments / Activities of March and April 2020.





Training plans has been sent to players so that they could continue individual training in their home. The plan includes details about physical training, hockey skills and diet, which has been communicated through Whatsapp and email. The team management including coaches, assistant coaches and physical trainers would be responsible to implement the training plan by keeping in touch with players regularly. The precautionary decision has been made to better protect the health and safety of the players, officials and staff.



The offices of Pakistan Hockey Federation have been urged to take precautionary measures and follow standard recommendations to prevent infection spread include regular hand washing, covering mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, avoiding close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing.



In the meantime, the PHF has advised everyone to avoid shaking hands and make a safe distance while talking to each other.



Precautions:



Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

Avoid close contact with sick people

Avoid travel if you are sick

If you have a cough or fever, then seek medical review

Stay home when you are sick

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.



PHF Media release