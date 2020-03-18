PETALING JAYA: The national hockey team’s trainees are the latest to fall victim to Covid-19 pandemic, with their training camp being disbanded by the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC).





The MHC had earlier postponed the Junior Hockey League (JHL), which had been scheduled for March 25-April 19.



Prior to that, the national body postponed the six-nation Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh from April 11-18 to Sept 27-Oct 3 due to the coronavirus outbreak.



However, the Speedy Tigers had still been in training camp as coach Roelant Oltmans was looking forward to playing Canada in a series of test matches and a friendly in April.



MHC national team committee chairman Datuk Ahmad Najmi Abdul Razak, in a statement, said all national training camps for the national teams including men, women, and junior level are suspended immediately.



“No training will take place this week to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus,” said Ahmad Najmi.



“MHC will closely monitor the Covid-19 situation especially the updates from the Health Ministry. We will also get the advice from the relevant bodies before deciding when the national teams can resume training.



“We would like to remind the players and the coaching staff to be careful about their health. If there are Covid-19 symptoms, please do a screening and inform the Health Ministry.”



