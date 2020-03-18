USA Field Hockey continues to closely monitor the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the effect it could have at regional, national and sanctioned events and programs as well as travel for member athletes, coaches, umpires and clubs. The organization is following close protocol from the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO) and local and state health authorities and with the well-being and safety of all parties the highest concern, USA Field Hockey is doing its part in the field hockey community to help control the spread.





As part of the national effort to contain the further spread of the COVID-19, based on the information that is available from the experts in the medical community and government agencies, as well as members in the sports community, USA Field Hockey has decided to suspend/put on hold all events, programming and travel until further notice.



With the confirmed cases continuing to rise globally and out of concern, it is for the best interest of all athletes of USA Field Hockey remain in the United States and self-quarantine in their homes. Last week, following conversations and advice from the USOPC, the U.S. U-21 Men’s National Team adjusted their travel plans from their tour in Buenos Aires, Argentina and flew home the next day. The U.S. Women’s National Team also cut their training block at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center in California short a week and flew home. As the uncertainties continue and the facility at which the USWNT was to train on the east coast will be closed the next two weeks, athletes are training remotely with the staff looking at a long term training plan.



The Junior U.S. Men’s National Training Squad camp which was supposed to take place last weekend, March 14 to 16, in Moorpark, Calif. was canceled. The upcoming U.S. U-16, Rise and U-21 Women’s National Team and U.S. Women’s National Development Team training camps for March 27 to 29 in Chapel Hill and Durham, N.C. and April 10 to 12 in Maryland have also been canceled. The U.S. Women’s National Development Team Scotland Tour original scheduled for April 16 to 22 has been canceled. At the moment, the U-16 and Rise USWNT tour to England from April 29 to May 3 is remaining as scheduled.



Indoor Pan American Cups



On March 11, the Pan American Hockey Federation (PAHF) announced that following consultation with USA Field Hockey and local health authorities, they decided to postpone the 2020 Indoor Pan American Cups/Indoor World Cup Qualifier originally scheduled for March 25 to 29, 2020 at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster, Pa. to a date to be announced in the near future.



Futures



On March 13, USA Field Hockey’s Olympic Development Program, Futures, announced that all sessions would be suspended until future notice. The Futures staff are working diligently to take the lead from relevant state and local health authorities for each Futures site, will continue to monitor the situation and resume sessions when appropriate. If Futures participants have any questions, please refer to the Regional Futures Websites for updates and schedule changes when the program resumes.



FIH Hockey Pro League | U.S. Women’s National Team vs. China Matches



On March 13, following the latest information and recommendations from the WHO and the decisions taken by a number of governments and local authorities around the world regarding the current COVID-19 outbreak, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) and all participating National Associations (NAs) decided to put all FIH Hockey Pro League matches currently scheduled until April 15 on hold.



USA Field Hockey, FIH, UNC-Chapel Hill and Hockey China will closely monitor the situation as it continues to have an impact nationally and worldwide and will have appropriate discussions to determine a future rescheduling date.



Boys Blast Series



On March 13, the Boys Blast Series that was set to take place at Queens University in Charlotte, N.C. from April 3 to 5 has been postponed until further notice. A new date will be set in the future depending on how the situation with COVID-19 evolves.



California Cup | USA Field Hockey Sanctioned Event



On March 13, with great regret due to the COVID-19 pandemic and current global restrictions, the California Cup organizing committee decided to postpone the 49th annual California Cup international field hockey tournament to a later date this year.



As the panic and fears settle down, and the world starts to get healthy, back to business again, the California Cup organizing committee will gather to decide upon a new date to hold the 2020 California Cup. For everyone who has paid a deposit or full registration fees, the California Cup organizing committee will be issuing refunds in short time.



Junior Premier Outdoor League| USA Field Hockey Sanctioned Event



On March 17, after careful consideration and review, Junior Premier Hockey has decided to cancel the 2020 Junior Premier Outdoor League in its entirety – all sites, regions and dates. A full refund of any deposits/payments made will be processed over the next few days.



Regional Club Championship | Region 8 U-19 Only



On March 17, USA Field Hockey and the Virginia Beach Regional Training Center staff with guidance from local and state health authorities in the state of Virginia has decided to postpone the Region 8 U-19 Regional Club Championship originally scheduled for March 28 to 29, 2020 in Virginia Beach, Va. Both organizations will continue to monitor COVID-19, discuss and determine what is best for the ongoing situation.



Coaching Clinics | All Remaining March Dates



At the moment, all Coaching Clinics scheduled now until March 31, 2020 have been postponed. USA Field Hockey’s Coach Education department is working closely with Level 1 and Level 2 Instructional Coaching Clinic and Technical Skills Workshop host sites and coach educators to reschedule these offerings.



Discover Field Hockey Clinic | Estero, Fla. & Hamden, Conn.



USA Field Hockey, the National Field Hockey Coaches Association, Connecticut colleges and universities, and Gulf Coast Field Hockey put the health and safety of its players, coaches, staff and families first. Due to the evolving concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Discover Field Hockey Clinic on May 2 in Hamden, Conn. has been canceled. The Discover Field Hockey Clinic on April 3 in Estero, Fla. has been canceled. USA Field Hockey and Gulf Coast Field Hockey will continue to work closely and look forward to running a Discover Field Hockey Clinic later this fall. Participants will receive a refund from USA Field Hockey due to the event cancellations.



For additional and most updated information, visit the CDC website by clicking here.



The following USA Field Hockey regional, national and/or sanctioned events, programs or travel have been postponed, suspended or canceled:

*Sanctioned Event



USA Field Hockey will continue to closely monitor the situation and resume programming and look to reschedule events when appropriate.



USFHA media release