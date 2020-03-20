Chris Dutton





ANU, in blue and white, won the Hockey ACT women's grand final last year. Picture: Elesa Kurtz



Hockey ACT will buck the trend of sports postponing their competitions to start their season as scheduled next weekend.





Chief executive Rob Sheekey declared "we won't be reckless" with the health of players and officials, revealing the organisation's plans to limit risks when the first game is played at Lyneham on March 27.



Almost all Canberra sporting associations have cancelled or postponed their seasons as they work reduce the spread of coronavirus. The ACT government has urged sports to take a "commonsense risk-reduction approach" in their decisions to proceed or postpone their competitions.



The presidents of Hockey ACT clubs were set to meet officials on Wednesday night to discuss the season, but Sheekey was confident games would proceed as scheduled.



"It is our intention to start [next week] and we've put additional measures in place to reduce risks," Sheekey said.



"We will not be reckless with the health of our members. We will follow all medical advice ... and make sure people get the enjoyment of being involved in some physical activity if they can.



"We run 12 senior grades and at this stage all 12 of those are going to continue.



"We are following all government advice and there is no advice from the government at this stage that we shouldn't continue with our local competition. If that advice changes tomorrow, then we'll make the sensible call because we don't want to be reckless with our members' health or the ACT wider community.



"We'll be exceptionally cautious and we'll put some measures in place to bring those risks down as far as possible. If we get told to shut it down, we'll shut it down immediately."



Canberra's rugby union, rugby league, soccer and Australian football competitions have been shutdown to deal with the ongoing fallout of the spread of coronavirus.



Cricket ACT cancelled its grand final for the first time in 68 years and Gymnastics ACT has suspended competition for at least three months.



But most of those decisions were contributed to by national sporting bodies, who have recommended seasons be postponed at a grassroots level.



Hockey Australia has cancelled some upcoming events and said it had been working with state and territory associations to monitor the situations.



Hockey ACT is set to introduce 12 steps to limit the spread of coronavirus, including closing change rooms, telling players to only turn up for their game rather than arriving early or staying late, and refusing entry to spectators.



"We're putting some responsibility back on our members. If they are feeling unwell or showing any symptoms, they are not to attend the facilities," Sheekey said.



"We would rather you miss a game than shut down the Hockey ACT competitions.



"Our decision has been based around advice. We [spoke to ACT] sport and rec [on Tuesday], which was that if we're not going over that 500 threshold, they don't see any reason to stop community sport.



"Sport Australia had some communication overnight as well, which supported that. This time last week we weren't contemplating a shutdown and I'm aware there are still nine days until we start.



"A lot of water can pass under that bridge. If the overwhelming sentiment from the clubs is they believe we should postpone the season, then we'll follow that advice."



Meanwhile, the AIS is still working with several sports who are keen to use the Canberra campus facilities as a potential Olympic Games training base.



The AIS has told the public they will not be allowed to use swimming, athletics and gym equipment for the foreseeable future in attempt to protect athletes from the spread of the virus.



Swimming Australia and Athletics Australia are two of the sports who could relocate some of their athletes to the capital. Athletics Australia has postponed all activity until at last May 1, including local and state cross-country, track and field and road events.



The Canberra Times