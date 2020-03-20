Season will probably finish a game short with Andrew's men top of the table





Cambridge City's Gareth Andrew



Player-coach Gareth Andrew hopes his Cambridge City Hockey Club men’s side will be handed promotion once hockey resumes.





Sunday’s 3-1 win at London Edwardians left City top of the EHL Men’s Conference East, on goal difference from Wapping, with just one game remaining.



The final round of games were due to be played this weekend, but the EHL this week suspended all hockey until April 15 in the wake of the spread of the coronavirus.



Had the games gone ahead, all City would have needed to do to grab the sole promotion spot was match or better Wapping’s result at Chichester in their home game against St Albans.



Andrew doesn’t expect the final round of games to ever be played, but hopes his side’s record and position in the table after 17 out of 18 fixtures means they will be deemed worthy of promotion.



“I have no idea what’s going to happen now,” he said. “I don’t think that final game will be played to be honest, as two months down the line we won’t have been training and players might not be available.



“I think they will just can it, but I hope the situation after 17 games is seen as a fair reflection of the season. Hopefully, if that’s the case, then it’s job done for us.



“If we do go up then the hard work really starts, as to play at the next level we will have to be a lot fitter, and there will be a summer of recruiting hard too. I don’t want to come straight back down.



“It’s all speculation for now, but once we know what’s happening and get the nod from the EHL we can prepare. There’s massive uncertainty at the moment, but hopefully it will go away by June or July and we can crack on.



“The lads deserve promotion. We were so far behind at Christmas, but while Wapping dropped points we kept churning out win after win, so credit where credit’s due, they have been exceptional.



“To be honest, I would have been content with second place as we’ve got a lot of young players who could perhaps have done with another year at this level to develop.



“But if it happens, we will have an opportunity, so it will be sink or swim for them. As it stands, we are the best team in the league and we deserve to go up.”



Following a goalless first half ar London Edwardians, Andrew himself settled the nerves when he broke the deadlock three minutes into the second half, and Euan Gilmour doubled City’s lead soon after.



Edwardians pulled one back to make City sweat it going into the final 15 minutes, but Gilmour sealed the win with his second strike two minutes from time.



“We went into the game knowing Edwardians hadn’t lost in the second half of the season, so we knew it was going to be tough,” Andrew added.



“It was a bit of a cagey start and a very strange game. We were pretty quiet, and while Edwardians didn’t create a lot, they also defended very well.



“I managed to get the goal we needed in the third quarter, then Euan got a nice second goal, but we made a mistake which they scored from to let them back into it.



“However, Euan made sure of the win with a brilliant individual goal, and in the end it was a pretty comfortable win.”



Meanwhile, City’s ladies went down 4-0 to league leaders Wimbledon in Investec Women’s Hockey League Division One South. With one game remaining, which was due to be at home to Slough this Saturday, they sit firmly in mid-table, fifth out of ten teams.



