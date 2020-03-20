

India’s hockey skipper Manpreet Singh is focusing on his training in the Olympic year.





“We’re all very much aware of the current situation, but the important thing for us is to concentrate on what’s to be done right. We’ve all been briefed by doctors and our support staff in the best way possible, and currently we’re in the middle of our training camp, where we are undergoing training as usual,” said the 27-year-old Jalandhar-born player.



“Being an important phase in our preparations for the Olympics, we are not looking at the things which are not in our control, the only thing that is in our control is to train well, and make sure we’re following all the instructions,” he added.



