Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Manpreet sets sight on Olympic training

Published on Friday, 20 March 2020 10:00 | Hits: 11
View Comments


India’s hockey skipper Manpreet Singh is focusing on his training in the Olympic year.



“We’re all very much aware of the current situation, but the important thing for us is to concentrate on what’s to be done right. We’ve all been briefed by doctors and our support staff in the best way possible, and currently we’re in the middle of our training camp, where we are undergoing training as usual,” said the 27-year-old Jalandhar-born player.

“Being an important phase in our preparations for the Olympics, we are not looking at the things which are not in our control, the only thing that is in our control is to train well, and make sure we’re following all the instructions,” he added.

Sportstar

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.