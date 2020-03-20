Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

FIH Hockey Pro League matches against Argentina, China and India postponed

Published on Friday, 20 March 2020
Great Britain Hockey at the Twickenham Stoop

Further to the British Government and Public Health England’s guidance around major sports events and international travel restrictions, regrettably Great Britain's FIH Hockey Pro League games against China/India at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre on 2/3 May and Argentina at the Twickenham Stoop on 16/17 May have been postponed.



In accordance with the statement made by the FIH last Friday (13 March), should the situation change, we will work with China, India and Argentina to reschedule the fixtures ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

All ticket buyers will receive a full refund. We will be communicating directly with affected ticket buyers by email over the coming days, and issuing refunds as soon as possible.

A decision about our remaining home fixtures against USA and Spain on 23/24 May and Germany on 13/14 June will be made no later than 15 April.

In addition, Great Britain's away matches against the Netherlands on 28 and 29 April have been postponed.

We share your disappointment that these matches cannot take place. We look forward to welcoming you back to our events in the future, at a time when we can all collectively enjoy watching top international hockey.

Great Britain Hockey media release

