Postponement of FIH Pro League extended

Published on Friday, 20 March 2020 10:00 | Hits: 13
By Nancy Gillen


The postponement of the FIH Pro League has been extended to May 17 ©Getty Images

The postponement of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Pro League has been extended to May 17 as the coronavirus crisis continues.



Earlier this week, FIH announced the Pro League would be suspended until April 15.

This has now been extended to May 17 as the world responds to coronavirus, which has infected more than 231,000 people worldwide and killed more than 9,300.

"Based on the latest developments of the coronavirus outbreak and in particular of the response to it by the relevant public authorities globally, FIH, with the support of all participating national associations, has today decided to extend the postponement period of the FIH Hockey Pro League to May 17," said an FIH statement.

"FIH will keep on monitoring the situation closely, following the recommendations of the World Health Organisation and the decisions of the public authorities."


The FIH Pro League will now be suspended until May 17 due to coronavirus ©Getty Images

Before the initial postponement was made, New Zealand and Australia had already decided not to travel to Europe for their upcoming games, while the Australian women's team's contests in China had been called off.

After deciding to suspend competition, the FIH Health and Safety Committee released advice for the extended hockey family.

As well as following local Government advice, it suggests not shaking hands before or after games, reducing the number of participants, ensuring sufficient ventilation if indoor hockey is played and stopping anyone with "acute respiratory symptoms" from playing the sport at this time.

Inside the Games

