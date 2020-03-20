Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

FIH President and CEO message to the hockey community

Published on Friday, 20 March 2020 10:00 | Hits: 22
Dear all,

In such unprecedented times, we would like, in our personal names and on behalf of the International Hockey Federation, to extend words of support to all members of the global hockey community.



In all parts of the world, the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted our daily life and we have to adjust our behaviour to the decisions and recommendations of the expert bodies. This is of paramount importance for our own health and the health of others. More than ever, solidarity is required.

Therefore, we can only urge you to please follow the recommendations of the World Health Organisation and your local public authorities, and relay this message relentlessly to your local hockey community.

We wish you, your families and friends all the very best. Take good care of yourselves!

Yours sincerely,

Dr. Narinder Dhruv Batra                                       Thierry Weil
FIH President                                                            FIH CEO

FIH site

