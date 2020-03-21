

West Herts finished top of Men’s Premier Div PIC: West Herts gallery



The East Hockey League says its decision to complete the 2019/20 with immediate effect “will not please some” after it became the first English league to issue a season conclusion following the coronavirus pandemic.





Following England Hockey’s advice to suspend all hockey activity until April 15, the league committee will use a percentage points basis to determine final placings.



In a move which is likely to be seen across the other leagues, East Hockey said to delay the culmination of this season would have a “serious impact” on organising the league for the 2020/21 season.



For the points basis, final placings will be “calculated on total points won (3 for a win, 1 for a draw), minus any points deducted for disciplinary offences, then divided by the total number of points available from the games played, multiplied by 100 to give the percentage. Should teams have the same percentage points goal difference will then be used.”



With some times having finished playing an uneven amount of games, the league said “this method gives fairness to all teams.”



It added: “We realise this decision will not please some, however even the most ardent objector will realise the situation we are in is a first in the history of the East League or any regional League in the Country.



“To simply leave the season open until we can play again would have a severe impact on the planning for next season and we know that many clubs who hire pitches from schools and colleges need to confirm their bookings prior to the school holidays.”



