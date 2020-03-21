



Mannheimer HC have signed the 36-year-old Spaniard Andreu Enrich for the coming season as coach of their Bundesliga men’s team, taking over the reins from Michael McCann.





Enrich will take over responsibility for the men’s first team from June 1, 2020, switching from KHC Leuven in Belgium where he is still an active players and trainer as well as a technical advisor at the Belgian hockey association.



Born and raised in Barcelona, Enrich won eight Spanish national titles in 11 years with his home club Atlètic Terrassa – four of them as captain – while he also won four European championships across Under-16, Under-18, Under-21 and the 2005 men’s senior title in Leipzig. He was also part of the Spanish team to win the Champions Trophy for the first time in 2004.



He has held trainer and assistant coach positions since 2013 with Pinoké (Netherlands), Atlètic Terrassa, the Spanish Hockey Association, Hamburger Polo Club, Leuven along with the Belgian Hockey Association.



“The MHC is an interesting club that is now operating at a top European level,” he explained about his decision to make the switch.



“I really like the structure of the club because the concept is sustainable. I am a trainer who works with great attention to detail to develop individual and team-specific performance. My coaching is, of course, very emotional – I’m Spanish, that’s normal!”



“Andreu fits very well into our medium-term concept and we aim to work with him for a longer period of time,” explained sporting director Peter Lemmen.



“He is not yet the finished article as a trainer and of course we are giving him a chance here. In intensive discussions, Jamilon Mülders and I gained an absolutely positive impression of Andreu.



“He will continue to develop our young players and talents. With Peter Maschke and Sebastian Blink, he will have two coaches in his staff who know the MHC inside out.”



Euro Hockey League media release