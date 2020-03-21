Dear USA Field Hockey Member,



Our thoughts are with all of you as we together face this global health challenge. Our overriding theme is to do what we can to provide for the health and well-being of the field hockey community. It has been painful for all of us to suspend so many field hockey programs over the past days. Programming that the dedicated USA Field Hockey staff have put so much effort into developing. It is also painful for all participants - from first time players to our national team athletes - to put the joy of playing field hockey on hold for the time being. At this moment, we are facing something much larger than sport and we all must play our part in meeting this challenge.





USA Field Hockey continues to closely monitor the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the effect it could have on regional, national and sanctioned events and programs as well as travel for member athletes, coaches, umpires and clubs. The organization is following close protocol from the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO) and local and state health authorities and with the well-being and safety of all parties the highest concern, USA Field Hockey is doing its part in the field hockey community to help control the spread.



As part of the national effort to contain the further spread of the COVID-19, based on the information that is available from the experts in the medical community and government agencies, as well as members in the sports community, USA Field Hockey has decided to suspend/put on hold all USA Field Hockey Activities. We are monitoring the situation daily and will continue to provide updates on a regular basis. Please refer to our COVID-19 website by clicking here.



The health and welfare of our membership, field hockey families and fellow citizens is our primary concern in all decisions we are making during these uncertain times.



On behalf of the family of people at USA Field Hockey, best wishes to you and your family, club and communities. We look forward to seeing you on the fields as soon as possible.



Simon Hoskins

USA Field Hockey

Executive Director



USFHA media release