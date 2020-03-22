By Jugjet Singh





National hockey player Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin does push-ups with his son on his back in screen grab of video uploaded to the official twitter of MHC. MHC TWITTER PIC



NATIONAL hockey players Hairi Rahman, Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin and Haziq Samsul have uploaded some interesting training videos as they keep fit during the Movement Control Order (MCO).





With his young child watching and mimicking his moves, goalkeeper Hairi was skipping, running on the spot, doing sit-ups and push-ups at home.



Striker Tengku Ahmad, who is still recovering from a broken jaw, is seen happily enjoying “buddy time” with his two young children.



Tengku Ahmad even performed push-ups with his son on his back, milk bottle in hand, while another child is also seen joining in the action.



“We (athletes) are away from home for long periods when training and playing for the country.



“I am taking this MCO in a positive way to be with my family," said Tengku Ahmad.



Striker Haziq is seen practising his dribbling skill, with the ball poked into a pail at the end.



Dribbing past five full-face motorbike helmets on the floor of his shop, Haziq then moved past a hanger and car tyre before flicking the ball onto a bench which has another helmet spiralling on a gadget. He flicked over that as well, before neatly planting the ball into a pail.



This is a side of the hockey players that fans would not have seen, if not for the MCO.



Over to golf, Gavin Green is seen chipping the ball over a pool at home, and it neatly landed into a cup.



Hopefully, this practice will help Gavin to land more birdies in his next tournament.



The simple message from these athletes is: “Stay at home, let’s fight Covid-19 together.”



The hockey action can be seen on twitter @hockeymalaysia while Gavin’s chip can be seen at @TeamMsia.



New Straits Times