



As you are stuck inside your house and forced to social distance yourself as uncertainties continue to rise surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19), this is a good time for athletes to stay active and accountable to their training plan. While many gyms may remain open during this time, it is suggested to think twice and take precautions when venturing into shared spaces with other individuals.





Just because you are quarantined, doesn’t mean that your fitness regimen has to be put on the back burner. Many fans and followers have already shared ways on how they are staying active and USA Field Hockey wanted to highlight some of those best creative ideas as well as outline a quick at home workout to add to your training plan.



Keep a Stick in Your Hand



When space allows, continue to activate your stick skills in the house (with permission!), garage or outside. Use everyday objects as obstacle but keep your hands and wrists moving. If using a standard field hockey ball worries your parents that the floors or carpet might get damaged, adjust with a softer option such as a tennis ball or GO Ball.



