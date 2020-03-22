Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Wary of Covid-19, hockey teams continue to train for Tokyo Olympics

Captains Manpreet and Rani say SAI Bengaluru a safe environment for training


Manpreet Singh, India captain

Isolated inside the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre here, it is business as usual for the Indian men’s and women’s hockey players as they prepare for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics in a “safe environment”.



The SAI facility, which has been shut for visitors, is well-equipped for regular practice sessions and no unauthorised person is allowed to enter its premises.

“The Covid-19 outbreak has not affected our practice sessions. We are continuously washing our hands and our temperatures are being checked regularly. The authorities at our SAI campus are ensuring that we are training in a safe environment,” said men’s team captain Manpreet Singh.

We’re lucky: Rani

The women’s team captain Rani Rampal said her team is fortunate that they are able to continue to train. “We are very fortunate to have a facility like the SAI campus here. Everyone is working very hard so that the hockey teams can continue to practise for the Olympics,” said Rani. “Our health is being monitored everyday and we are taking all the necessary precautions.”

Waiting for July 25

The men’s team is scheduled to play New Zealand in its opening match of the Tokyo Olympics while the women’s team face the Netherlands, both games on July 25.

The Tribune

