Ronald Mashinga



1OAK Hockey Academy in Zimbabwe has developed a schedule to help keep players fit during the current freeze in sporting activities to help curb spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.





The academy helps boys and girls aged between five and 18 years to learn and develop their hockey skills.



Academy founder and coach Gerald Ntelezi, who is also a national team player, feels outbreak of Covid-19 is unfortunate, as it came at a time they were making progress with the more than 100 children they are working with.



The academy was largely working with learners from Girls College, Dominican Convent, Falcon College, Christian Brothers College and Milton High at Khumalo Hockey Stadium.



“We have opened a WhatsApp platform for all parents of children involved with the academy and we have given them a schedule for two months,” said Ntelezi.



The schedule entreats the learners to jog three times a week, conduct drills every day such as hitting and trapping the ball as well as dribbling.



Links to online videos and hockey training websites have also been sent.



Ntelezi said after the covid-19 emergency has been lifted, they will conduct fitness and skills tests to evaluate effectiveness of the self-training exercises.



The Chronicle, Zimbabwe