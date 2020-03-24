Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

King conveys condolences to hockey legend's family

Published on Tuesday, 24 March 2020
Malaysia's 1975 World Cup hockey legend Balasingam Singaram. - Pic courtesy of James Sia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah yesterday extended his condolences and sympathy to the family of Malaysia’s hockey legend S. Balasingam following his passing on March 21.



“I have heard of his extraordinary skills, passion, hard work and discipline for the game he so loved. He was indeed an inspiration to a nation that will forever be indebted to such a dedicated player.

“Our country has lost another legend and we mourn with you. But his legacy will live on in our hearts. He was a true son of Malaysia,” said His Majesty in a statement yesterday.

His Majesty also expressed his appreciation for Balasingam’s contribution to the country throughout his career.

Balasingam died after battling colon cancer for several years. He was 73.

He was part of the 16-man squad that made the country proud in the 1975 World Cup in KL.

Malaysia finished fourth.

New Straits Times

 

