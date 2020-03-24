By Jugjet Singh





Siti Noor Amarina Ruhani (second from right) with MHC officials at a recent meeting in Bukit Jalil. PIC BY MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: A day before the Movement Control Order (MCO) was enforced, the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) had a meeting with national women's team captain Siti Noor Amarina Ruhani to decide on her future.





But before plans could be implemented, the country's sporting activities came to a standstill.



The 30-yer-old has set her mind on becoming a coach and the MHC are bent on helping her.



“Yes, we had a meeting with Siti a day before the MCO was enforced. It was a move to plan her career after she calls it a day as a player.



“Siti wants to become a coach, and the MHC will help chart her new career path," said MHC deputy president Datuk S. Shamala.



Present were MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal and CEO Norfaraha Hashim.



Last year, Siti graduated from Universiti Putra Malaysia with a bachelor’s degree in education (physical education).



It took her seven years to complete it.



"It is not easy for athletes to complete their studies on time as they also need to focus on sports.



“Once, I stayed awake for four days to complete my coursework," said Siti on the UPM portal.



For the record, Siti led Malaysia to three gold medals in the Sea Games (2013, 2015 and 2017 editions). Her team also won silver in a World Hockey League tournament in 2017 in KL.



New Straits Times