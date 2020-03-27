



Whilst squad based training at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre has been halted, the GB athletes have still been working hard to keep in shape whilst at home, we take a look at what they've been getting up to.





Esme Burge



Having converted her garage into a cross between a pitch and gym, Esme Burge has created a space to practice both her hockey skills and maintain her fitness.



Brilliant from Esme Burge, who has converted her garage into a pitch/gym to ensure she stays sharp over the next few weeks ����



Who will be doing/has done something similar? Send us your pictures/videos! ��



�� @esmeburge pic.twitter.com/N3nZ0Q3Etq

— Great Britain Hockey (@GBHockey) March 20, 2020



Mixing up training this morning and putting @patrick_burge through his paces using the new addition to the home gym...thanks @TeamFKPro! #TeamHome pic.twitter.com/tIMqhgDY76

— Esme Burge (@esmeburge) March 26, 2020



Chris Griffiths & Liam Ansell



There's no need for a garage for Chris Griffiths and Liam Ansell who are using the garden as a gym - let's hope the sun stays out!



Hannah Martin



Making the most of her surroundings, Hannah Martin has been creative in finding ways to keep active from home.



Fast hands on the pitch & even faster hands with a skipping rope �� ��



Check out the innovative ways Hannah Martin is using to keep in shape ��️‍♀️



How are you adapting your workouts? Let us know! ��



�� @hkmartin7 pic.twitter.com/yTui16DqME

— Great Britain Hockey (@GBHockey) March 25, 2020



Sam Ward



As well as making the most of a WattBike to ensure he's staying fit, Sam Ward has taken a different approach from many and has created the "Isolation Olympics" in which he's playing a variety of sports from home - certainly an interesting watch.



TODAYS EVENT - ISOLATION CRICKET @bbctms @Benedict_B @BBCSport @SkyCricket @ICC @ECB_cricket @GBHockey @CharlesDagnall @jamestaylor20 pic.twitter.com/cVn5Sb2GtD

— Sam Ward (@Samuel_Ward13) March 21, 2020



Great Britain Hockey media release