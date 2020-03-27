

The Irish men are bound for Poland in 2021. Pic: Adrian Boehm



The Irish men have been provisionally booked in to play in Gniezno, Poland in the EuroHockey Championship II from August 1-7, 2021.





It follows their relegation from the top tier last August in Antwerp and sees them line out in a tournament which also features Austria, Croatia, Italy, Scotland, Switzerland, Ukraine and hosts Poland.



The breakdown of the pools is the responsibility of the FIH and will use appropriate world ranking positions at the time the match schedules are prepared.



The dates for the tournament do come with a caveat from the European Hockey Federation with the event potentially subject to change depending on when the new Olympic dates are announced.



The Irish women’s tournament was already confirmed for Amsterdam’s Wagener Stadium with the dates confirmed at August 20-29.



Their tournament features Belgium, England, Spain, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Scotland.



The Hook