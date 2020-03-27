Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

AHF clear their calendar

Published on Friday, 27 March 2020 10:00 | Hits: 177
By Jugjet Singh


Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal

THE Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) yesterday effectively cleared their tournament calendar for the year — after shelving the boys’ Junior Asia Cup and women's Asian Champions Trophy.



The boys’ Junior Asia Cup was supposed to be held in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on June 4-12 and the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy in Donghae, South Korea, on June 14-21.

Now, only the men’s Asian Champions Trophy, to be held on Nov 17-27 in Dhaka, remains standing.

“We have received a circular from the AHF postponing both the tournaments because of Covid-19. The MHC (Malaysian Hockey Confederation) will now plan how to keep both the teams on their toes while waiting for new dates,” said MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal yesterday.

The AHF circular read: “As you will be aware, the vast majority of sports events originally scheduled for the coming weeks and months have already been postponed, or are currently being postponed – even a never-before-seen postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games has been announced.

“Given this situation and the escalating worldwide crisis, the AHF have carefully assessed all aspects of the impact on our events and come to the conclusion that the postponement of both the tournaments is unavoidable to protect the safety and health of our athletes, officials and the broader hockey family and to enable a fair and successful event at a later date.

“We are as disappointed as you to see this having become necessary and are working closely with the tournament hosts to finalise new dates as soon as possible.”

The AHF had earlier postponed the Women’s Junior Asia Cup in Kakamigahara, Japan, slated for April 6-12. The Sultan Azlan Shah was earlier shifted from April to September for the same reason. Jugjet Singh

New Straits Times

