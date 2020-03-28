



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - USA Field Hockey realizes that schools, many businesses and sports are at a standstill due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. This pandemic is having a severe impact on all lives and on the economy across the country and around the world. USA Field Hockey is thinking of everyone and are looking forward to sunnier days ahead and getting back on the field together to enjoy the game we love.





One of the sunniest traditions in field hockey is USA Field Hockey’s National Hockey Festival, presented by CranBarry. The 40th edition of the Thanksgiving-weekend tradition will be moving to a different state-of-art facility at the Panama City Beach Sports Complex in Panama City Beach, Fla. and will be held on from November 26 to 28, 2020. The complex features 13 lighted fields, including nine AstroTurf multi-purpose fields with Z-Cap Cooling technology.



“We are excited to bring field hockey and the National Hockey Festival to Panama City Beach,” said Madeline Hoeppner, USA Field Hockey’s Events and Club Services Manager. “Our membership is excited to play Festival games on synthetic turf and the Panama City Beach Sports Complex is one of the few venues in the country with enough fields in close proximity to accommodate this event. This location really fits Festival and is the ultimate ‘play-cation’ experience. We are able to offer field hockey at a contemporary sports facility in a part of the United States that is known for its world class beaches and Florida sunshine.”



With an average of 320 days of Florida sunshine each year and over 27 miles of white sand beaches, Panama City Beach is a favorite for travelers seeking an affordable beach vacation with year-round offerings. The region features exciting on-shore and off-shore attractions that are catered to adrenaline-seekers, eco-tourists, families and couples alike. Panama City Beach offers more than 16,500 rooms, giving visitors a variety of accommodations. From hotels and condominiums to beach homes, there is truly something that fits any teams' budget. The National Hockey Festival is a Stay-to-Play event and will be working with Team Travel Source to coordinate housing for all participants. Panama City Beach is also home to the Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport (ECP) which services direct flights to 11 destinations and added more daily flights in 2020.



“We're thrilled to be hosting USA Field Hockey's National Hockey Festival this November,” said Jamie Cox, General Manager for the Panama City Beach Sports Complex, “This is a relationship we believe will be a huge win for everybody, especially the families and athletes who will now be able to experience our beautiful beaches, amazing attractions and remarkable restaurants here in Panama City Beach. The combination of our state-of-the-art facility and world-class destination is such a perfect fit.”



Registration timing will depend upon recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), hopefully in late April or early May. USA Field Hockey Member Clubs should look for updates and be prepared to get in on the action. Stay tuned for more information regarding registration, divisions and ancillary programming!



USA Field Hockey and its partners will continue to deliver diverse and premier programming both on and off the pitch for an event experience that celebrates the field hockey family and cultivates the continued growth of the sport in the United States. USA Field Hockey is looking forward to seeing you at the 40th National Hockey Festival in Panama City Beach, Fla. If you have any questions about Festival in 2020, please email Madeline Hoeppner, USA Field Hockey's Events and Club Services Manager, at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .



#FHFestival2020

#PlayPCB



USFHA media release