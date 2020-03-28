By Jugjet Singh





National hockey coach Roelant Oltmans has packed his bags and is leaving for the Netherlands today.





However, the Dutchman is not washing his hands off by leaving his national trainees unattended.



Each trainee has been given a training programme to keep themselves fit at home following the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) due to Covid-19.



Oltmans hopes his players will be as fit as a fiddle when he returns and resumes his duty.



“We managed to secure a ticket for Oltmans to return home on Saturday (today). I think it is best that he is with his family during these trying times.



“It was still okay for him before the MCO was extended to April 14.



“The situation worldwide is becoming more serious, and it is only logical for Oltmans to be with his family,” said Malaysian Hockey Confederation president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal yesterday.



Subahan also disclosed that the other national coaches, Wallace Tan (men’s junior) and Lailin Abu Hassan (women’s coach), are keeping daily tabs on their players.



“Coaches are in daily contact with their players and have set a programme for them to follow. Players, in turn, must report back on what they do for the day.



“This is to make sure that even though all the tournaments this year have been postponed, the players are still kept in shape.



The programme is for them to taper down their training intensity.



“Before the implementation of MCO, our players were in high-intensity training. Their programme is now towards tapering down and keeping fit.



“We can't do anything else but to wait until it is safe to play sports again.”



Oltmans had initially gathered his players to prepare for the Azlan Shah Cup in April before it was postponed to September.



Many hockey players have posted videos of themselves training and keeping fit with their family on social media, and there is nothing else anybody can do but to stay home and stay fit.



