Sanele Mchunu of the Beaulieu Hockey Academy senior side will make his debut for the Witsies men's side in the indoor hockey interprovincial tournament. Photos: Khomotso Makgabutlane



A number of Beaulieu Hockey Academy players from the premier men’s division were called up to represent their province in the Southern Gauteng Witsie team.





The Southern Gauteng Hockey Association (SGHA) capping ceremony took place on the evening of 9 March. The team travelled to Ballito to compete in the indoor Interprovincial Tournament from 11 to 14 March.



Grade 12 learners, Phemelo Ramatlotlo and Sanele Mchunu from the Beaulieu Hockey Academy, were awarded their first caps and expressed shock and excitement after hearing the news.



“At first, I didn’t believe it. We were invited to trials, but I didn’t want to go since a lot of the older guys would be trying out so I didn’t think I’d make it,” said Sanele who has been playing indoor hockey since the age of 11.





Sanele Mchunu and Phemelo Ramatlotlo were awarded their first caps for the Witsies men’s team for the indoor hockey IPT taking place from 11 to 14 March. Photo: Khomotso Makgabutlane



Phemelo was grateful for the call up as he has faced many challenges in the sport. “I’ve had a really rough ride with hockey, it’s been on and off. In December I was in good form, but I didn’t trial. My coach encouraged me to go to the trials,” he said.



“My goal in going to trials was to gain experience. All the older keepers have played and have their caps.”



Sanele and Phemelo both praised their coach Reza Rosenberg for his guidance.





Sanele Mchunu and Phemelo Ramatlotlo of the Beaulieu Hockey Academy play link and goalkeeper respectively.



Sanele said his goal for the tournament was to get some recognition for his play and skill. Just before going to the tournament, he was announced in the South African U18 men’s squad to take part in the outdoor hockey IPT scheduled to take place from 20 to 25 April. However, the South African Hockey Association has made the decision to postpone the IPT indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak.



“Every player that I’d be playing against is my idol. I think of Jethro Eustice and all those top players who were at my younger tournaments and shaking my hand, it means a lot to get the chance to play against them,” Phemelo said.



The young squad was coached by Rosenberg who has represented South Africa a number of times. The Witsies men came back with the seventh place after winning their shoot-outs 3–1 against Northern Blues after tying three-all during normal play.



