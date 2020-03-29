By Jugjet Singh





Wan Hazrul Wan Nawi is with the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia.



WHILE most athletes are staying indoors and keeping fit during the Movement Control Order (MCO), hockey player Wan Hazrul Wan Nawi is battling the Covid-19 pandemic as a frontliner.





The 25-year-old, who was part of the 2016 Project squad, is a fireman with the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia.



Wan Hazrul, who featured for HockAdemy in the recent Malaysia Hockey League (MHL), together with other firemen have been entrusted to disinfect planes and passengers arriving from Iran and Italy, who have been hit hard by Covid-19.



“We at Bomba are always ready to serve the nation. Our main duty now is to disinfect planes as well as passengers who arrive from Iran and Italy.



“We were also involved in the disinfection process in areas hit by the virus,” Wan Hazrul posted on the HockAdemy Facebook page.



The HockAdemy player is also on standby and is ready to spring into action together with his peers if needed at the Sungai Buloh Hospital — the country’s battle-front for Covid-19.



National players — Razie Rahim, Nabil Fiqri Noor, Farah Ayuni Yahya and Noor Hasliza — are all police officers and are on duty during the MCO.



