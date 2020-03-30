By Jugjet Singh



WHILE most people are waiting for things to become normal again, Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal anticipates difficult times for sports when it happens.





The Covid-19 pandemic and the Movement Control Order (MCO) have brought everything to a standstill and things might get tougher when the latter is lifted.



Funds will likely be much lesser or non-existent for some sports.



“It is a real trying time for the government. They are using all their resources to keep us safe.



“And once the MCO is lifted, it will not mean that sports will be back in action like normal, as financially, this sector will be hit.



“The government and sponsors may not be able to hand out cash like they used to,” said Subahan.



The International Hockey Federation (FIH) and the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) might also find it difficult to honour their commitments.



Several tournaments this year have already been postponed or cancelled due to the pandemic.



“Once the MCO is lifted, we (MHC) will have to look into the local and international tournaments on our calendar.



“The MHC will also need to come up with plans to prepare players for these tournaments.



“And we might have to work harder to source for money.



“But the MHC are not pressing the panic button just yet.



“We will make it through these trying times, just like every other sporting body in Malaysia,” he added.



New Straits Times