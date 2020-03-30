Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Forced indoors, hockey champ PR Sreejesh turns to books

The Indian hockey team’s goalkeeper said he has picked up reading as a new habit now.



With life brought to a standstill on account of the coronavirus-induced quarantine, PR Sreejesh, the Indian hockey team’s goalkeeper, has indulged the bookworm in him.



Speaking to a sports website, Sreejesh said, “I’ve picked up reading as a new habit now. I’ve set myself a target of four books a month, and so far, I’m doing great.”

Speaking about the books he’s read, he added, “I was so hooked to 'The Da Vinci Code' that I jumped out of bed at 2 am, and could only go back to sleep after I finished the final few chapters. I also loved 'Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life'. Now I’m reading 'Good Morning, Mr Mandela', a book that our former goalkeeper coach Dave Staniforth recommended when he was with the team. So far, I think I’m doing great.”

Economic Times

