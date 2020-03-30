India has seen a rise in the cases of coronavirus and the nation is trying its best to control the spread of the pandemic. Urging people to self-isolate themselves and help battle the COVID-19 outbreak Indian women's Hockey team captain Rani Rampal wants fans to stay at home.





Rampal took to Twitter and wrote: "To fight against Coronavirus is everyone's responsibility and with the collective effort, we will win this. Let's contribute for our families, nation by staying at home. #StayHomeSaveLives."



The virus has got all sporting activities to a halt and many have been postponed including the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Euro 2020.



According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has 979 confirmed cases of coronavirus of which 86 people have been cured or discharged. The country has also seen 25 deaths and to contain coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown.



