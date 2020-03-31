

Inside The Circle: The Podcast - Ep 1



Great Britain Hockey's brand new podcast 'Inside The Circle: The Podcast' is launching at 5pm on Monday 30 March.





Join Shona McCallin, Esme Burge and Amy Costello for 40 minutes of hockey related chat in our first episode entitled 'Shopping Shockers'.



In the first segment, the three spend time discussing the 2019/20 domestic season, with Amy describing her first season at East Grinstead, Esme explaining why atmospheres at BUCS matches are so special and Shona reflecting on her first year as a coach.



Part two sees the trio looking back on how the GB women's team has grown and changed since Mark Hager was appointed as head coach, with some amusing anecdotes about the Australian and his assistant Paul Revington.



Finally the third part features the athletes answering questions sent in by #ThePride, with them all sharing embarrassing shopping stories.



You can listen to the podcast on Spotify, Deezer, Podchaser, RadioPublic and YouTube. We are currently waiting for the episode to be approved by Apple Podcasts.



Great Britain Hockey media release