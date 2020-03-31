

Thanks to Pierre-Yves Chegaray for our the image



The World Masters Hockey (WMH) Executive Board has been working very hard with our three host National Associations and their Organising Committees to plan the first ever WMH World Cup in 2020. Recent world events have created great social upheaval. We had hoped that things would return to normal in a relatively short time but it appears that this will not be the case.





Having reviewed the situation across the world, we believe that it is best to postpone the WMH 2020 World Cup. This is not a decision we have taken lightly.



In conjunction with the current organisers we are planning to hold the tournaments in 2021 on, or around, the same dates as we had planned for this year. The date for Tokyo is completely dependent on what happens with the Olympic Games, so it will be a while before we will be able to firm up on those dates.



As the WMH World Cup 2020 tournaments will take place in 2021, the other tournaments organised by WMH, such as the European and Asian Cups, currently in planning, will now not take place in 2021. We will be issuing further information on how the decision to postpone the 2020 tournaments will impact on the ongoing cycle of events.



As this is a postponement, the event will still be the WMH World Cup 2020. The eligibility rules will be those in place now so, for example, the relevant qualifying age for players is as at 31 December 2020.



As no competitions will have taken place in 2020, the Executive Board has agreed that the first-time team registration fee payment (£50 per team) will be carried forward to 2021. Clearly the annual membership fee which is used to cover ongoing administration costs is being used for that purpose so there is nothing to refund in this respect.



As each of the tournaments were at different stages of planning so this will impact each of them in slightly different ways, a separate email explaining exactly what this means for each of the tournaments will be issued shortly.



The WMH Technical Committee are aware of the issues and will be in contact with all appointed officials and umpires soon.



World Masters Hockey Facebook page