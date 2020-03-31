Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Tokyo 2020: Statement by FIH President Dr. Narinder Dhruv Batra

Published on Tuesday, 31 March 2020
Lausanne, Switzerland: "On behalf of the International Hockey Federation (FIH), I would like to thank the International Olympic Committee, the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, the Government of Japan and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government for having confirmed the new dates of next year’s Olympics so swiftly.



The international hockey community fully supports this decision. Athletes and coaches can now plan their preparations in full knowledge of the new schedule, which is very helpful.

We look forward to a magnificent event which will unite the world in Tokyo next year!

In the meantime, I wish everyone to keep well and safe.”

#Tokyo2020

