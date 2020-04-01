By The Hockey Paper





International hockey could be played if global health situation improves PIC: Worldportpics



The FIH is keeping a flame to this year’s Pro League by exploring the possibility of extending the global tournament into July and August, The Hockey Paper understands.





At present all Pro League matches are postponed until May 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic, with several European leg matches still to be played.



England Hockey announced this week that all national hockey would be suspended until the end of June due to continuing social restrictions, but its missive didn’t include international hockey.



Great Britain have several match weekends during this timeframe, including a final double header weekend against Germany in mid-June.



England Hockey didn’t respond to a request by The Hockey Paper but, according to the FIH, all matches planned “in the current schedule are on hold until further notice”.



The FIH told THP that the world body and national federations are also considering July and the beginning of August to play Pro League matches “if the health situation improves”.



England Hockey’s suspension extension from April 15 to end of June means that there is “insufficient time to complete the 2019-20 season” and will make a full recommendation to its board in April.



If the global health pandemic does improve, the conclusion of the National Club Championships knockout competitions could be the first national games to be completed at Lee Valley before the start of the new season.



