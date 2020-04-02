By The Hockey Paper







Portsmouth HC is rolling out Zorb Hockey next season. To increase player safey, all outfield players will be forced to wear increased protective equipment. FIH Press Officer, Evan Alarf, was quoted as saying: “This ridiculous suggestion will ruin the sport of Hockey for years to come”.





Members are encouraged to add availability to the website for 11&12 June, where remaining league and cup fixtures will be settled via penalty shuffles at Bisham Abbey.

Preference will be given to those with experience of running penalties. Please email David Ellcock with queries



— NPUA (@NPUAhockey) April 1, 2020



For those who don’t know one end of the stick from the other, the Reverse Stick revealed that the FIH had revised the rules on stick specifications, six years after changing the rules due to iffy sticks.



BREAKING NEWS@FIH_Hockey has announced the latest innovation to our game by revising the definition of stick specification in the 'Rules of Hockey'. This now allows stick manufacturers to commence the production of the 'double-headed' stick.

1/2 pic.twitter.com/dwFsFOzmqK



