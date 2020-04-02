



Shane McLeod will continue to coach the Belgian Red Lions up until Tokyo 2021 with Dutchman Michel van den Heuvel set to take over the role for the 2024 Olympic Games.





A few months ago, 51-year-old McLeod announced he would be leaving the Red Lions after this summer to take advantage of a family year off in New Zealand.



But, after the IOC’s decision to postpone the Tokyo Games, the situation had to be reassessed. McLeod took on the job in October 2015 and has enjoyed a period of special success with the team, taking Olympic silver, and World Cup and European gold in 2018 and 2019, respectively.



“I am happy to be able to finish the project, even if it takes a little longer than expected,” he said of the extended stay in charge. “It is always an honour to work with such a talented group of players and staff. “



In parallel, the Belgian Federation had already found an agreement with van den Heuvel, Shane McLeod’s assistant since November 2015, and coach of Dutch defending champions HC Bloemendaal, to take over the team from December to lead her to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.



Euro Hockey League media release