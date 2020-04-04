



Shawn Mayer is keeping busy and paying it forward, collecting and shipping gently used Mystx Field Hockey Club uniforms to the Wananchi Sports Club in Uganda. The club, which has both women’s and men’s teams, have championship teams. But until the shipment from Mayer, they did not have proper team uniforms.





“The Wanachi club director, who I initially connected with via a Facebook discussion group, was thrilled and sent me the pictures of the happy athletes!”



The club also runs an in-house league with 10 men’s teams and 8 women’s teams, ages 15-25, most of whom Mayer was told are underprivileged youth and all in need of uniforms.



“A few years ago, Mystx was getting new uniforms,” said Mayer. “I had collected the older uniforms in the hopes of them being taken by an organization for use overseas. However, that fell through and they were in my basement for a while.”



Two shipments have been sent to date, in February and March. Mayer has a third box packed and is now collecting uniforms for the fourth box.



“I love that Mystx is reaching out beyond their area to help field hockey players in other parts of the world; they’re paying it forward.”







Mayer said that in addition to skirts and shirts, she has sent t-shirts and pinnies. Donating sticks, she says, would be terrific!



“I would love to get other local clubs to donate uniforms too (along with a $5 shipping donation).” Interested clubs may contact Shawn directly at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .



Mayer coaches Mystx FHC’s Seedling program, for athletes in grades 4-6 learning the sport. She also coaches in the U14 division. All of Mayer’s three daughters have been Mystx FHC members. In addition to her club coaching, Mayer is the Head Coach at Lower Moreland High School; the program will enter its inaugural season in the Suburban One League in 2020.



In closing, Mayer gave a shout-out: “Reduce, reuse, recycle, and help another player!”







Content Courtesy of Kathleen Harte Simone, USA Field Hockey Correspondent & Philafieldhockey.com Founder



USFHA media release