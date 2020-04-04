By Brian Rippey





Ashley Hoffman couldn't hide her disappointment and frustration after the U.S. field hockey team failed to qualify for the Olympics.





Hoffman took to social media and shared her despair with family and friends after Team USA lost to India in a two-game qualifying series in November. She even helped to start a petition drive to urge USA Field Hockey to improve the program.



“It only happens every four years so that's just an extra Olympic cycle that I won't be able to compete in,” said Hoffman, the daughter of an Olympic medalist. “It's definitely frustrating.”



Instead of dwelling on that disappointment, Hoffman and two of her teammates have decided to take action. They launched Be Uncommon, a subscription video tutorial series geared to help field hockey players at all levels improve their games.



The service began on Monday.



“Our mission is to empower each athlete to achieve more through innovative coaching, thinking and passion for the game,” Hoffman said. “Ultimately I hope that we raise the level of field hockey from the bottom up so we can compete with the top teams in the world.”



Joining Hoffman in the business venture are USA teammates Lauren Moyer – Hoffman's former teammate at the University of North Carolina – and Amanda Magadan.



Hoffman, a 23-year-old Twin Valley grad and daughter of 1984 Olympic bronze medalist Brenda (Stauffer) Hoffman, played field hockey almost as soon as she could walk.



She said she started coaching at the youth level when she was in middle school at Twin Valley. A three-time Berks County Player of the Year, Hoffman went on to help North Carolina win a national championship and had her No. 13 retired at UNC after earning the 2018 Honda Sport award for being named the nation's top collegiate field hockey player.



She and her business partners want to pass along their knowledge of the game to anyone interested in field hockey.



“What we need to do is develop both the field hockey player and the whole athlete,” Hoffman said. “What we aim to do is use our hockey curriculum to give quality coaching and skills tutorials to field hockey girls.”



Hoffman said on Monday, Wednesday and Friday the tutorials are geared to teaching skills and training techniques. On Tuesday they instituted a fun challenge on Instagram. Thursday's messages, she said, will be about off-field advancement through such topics as nutrition, yoga and the college recruiting process.



“This has kind of been a goal and dream of ours to do this,” Hoffman said. “I think the timing made it possible to build up since we have so much time on our hands.”



Since the abrupt end to the Olympic qualifying process, Team USA has been mostly on hold while looking for a new training home and now awaiting an end to the coronavirus pandemic. Hoffman said the team had a short training session in Chula Vista, Calif., under new coach Caroline Nelson-Nichols, who was appointed the head coach in late December.



The team, which formerly trained at the Spooky Nook in Lancaster County, is looking for an new permanent training home on the East Coast. Hoffman said many of the players are pushing for a facility in the Philadelphia area.



Those are just some of the latest obstacles Hoffman and her teammates have had to deal with. Hoffman said one of the biggest challenges facing Team USA has been the constant turnover of players.



“I think player retention on the national team has been a huge problem,” Hoffman said. “Had that been addressed earlier I think we could have had a better chance of qualifying.



“It felt like we were rebuilding every single year. We were constantly rebuilding and that has its own challenges.”



Hoffman said the United States had a much younger and less experienced team than India, which had a couple of three-time Olympians and many other veteran players on its roster.



“We need to start seeing that type of player retention in the United States if we want to stand a chance against these other countries,” Hoffman said. “We definitely have to stay innovative in order to stay relevant.”



Part of the Team USA rebuild includes Boyertown grad Ali Campbell, Hamburg grad Karlie Heistand and Twin Valley grad Kelee Lepage, Hoffman's former high school teammate.



They are part of the team that soon will be gearing up to make a run for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.



“I'm so excited to have Kelee on my team again,”Hoffman said. “It's amazing because it was a dream of both of ours since we were so little in youth field hockey. To see her hard work, her dedication pay off and earning herself a spot on the national team has been incredible.”



