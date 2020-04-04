EHF re-releases European Championships on EuroHockeyTV
The EHF are delighted to announce that, from midnight on Friday 3rd April, they are re-releasing the Belfius EuroHockey Championships 2019 on www.eurohockeytv.org.
So that everyone worldwide can enjoy what was a hockey highlight of 2019, they are re-releasing the games on a 24/7 loop, FREE to all, so each game will be shown either two or three times in a 24-hour loop!
Angus Kirkland, Director General of the EHF said: “We know that fans are missing our stars, their magic and skills on the pitch, so we have partnered with Grays International to bring you once again the amazing Belfius EuroHockey Championships, RELIVE from Antwerp.
“We have thousands of hours of hockey on EHTV, but the recent Championships really was a special event!
“So set your alarms, gather your family around the TV, spread the word, enjoy the games and cheer on your team from the safety of your home.
“We can’t promise different results, but we do promise that you will be mesmerized by the performances!!!”
Schedule of the games on www.eurohockeytv.org
Belfius EuroHockey Championship, Men
|Match Number
|Pool / Classification
|LineUp
|RELIVE date
|1
|Pool A
|Spain v Russia
|5th April
|2
|Pool A
|Netherlands v Belgium
|5th April
|3
|Pool B
|Germany v Belarus
|5th April
|4
|Pool B
|England v Ireland
|7th April
|5
|Pool B
|Germany v England
|7th April
|6
|Pool B
|Ireland v Belarus
|7th April
|7
|Pool A
|Spain v Netherlands
|9th April
|8
|Pool A
|Belgium v Russia
|9th April
|9
|Pool B
|England v Belarus
|9th April
|10
|Pool B
|Ireland v Germany
|11th April
|11
|Pool A
|Netherlands v Russia
|11th April
|12
|Pool A
|Belgium v Spain
|11th April
|13
|Pool C
|Russia v Belarus
|13th April
|14
|Pool C
|Belgium v Ireland
|13th April
|17
|Pool C
|Belgium v Belarus
|13th April
|18
|Pool C
|Ireland v Russia
|13th April
|15
|Semi Final 1
|Spain v Germany
|15th April
|16
|Semi Final 2
|England v Netherlands
|15th April
|19
|3rd/4th Place
|Spain v England
|17th April
|20
|Final
|Germany v Netherlands
|17th April
Belfius EuroHockey Championship – Women
|Match Number
|Pool /Classification
|LineUp
|RELIVE date
|1
|Pool A
|Belgium v Spain
|4th April
|2
|Pool A
|England v Wales
|4th April
|3
|Pool B
|Germany v Soctland
|4th April
|4
|Pool B
|Netherlands v Ireland
|6th April
|5
|Pool A
|Spain v Wales
|6th April
|6
|Pool B
|Ireland v Scotland
|6th April
|7
|Pool A
|England v Belgium
|8th April
|8
|Pool B
|Germany v Netherlands
|8th April
|9
|Pool A
|Spain v England
|8th April
|10
|Pool B
|Ireland v Germany
|10th April
|11
|Pool B
|Netherlands v Scotland
|10th April
|12
|Pool A
|Belgium v Wales
|10th April
|13
|Pool C
|Wales v Scotland
|12th Apri
|14
|Pool C
|England v Ireland
|12th April
|17
|Pool C
|England v Scotland
|12th April
|18
|Pool C
|Ireland v Wales
|12th April
|16
|Semi Final 2
|Netherlands v Spain
|14th April
|15
|Semi Final 1
|Belgium v Germany
|14th April
|19
|3rd/4th Place
|Germany v Netherlands
|16th April
|20
|Final
|Belgium v Spain
|16th April
Euro Hockey League media release