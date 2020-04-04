



The EHF are delighted to announce that, from midnight on Friday 3rd April, they are re-releasing the Belfius EuroHockey Championships 2019 on www.eurohockeytv.org.





So that everyone worldwide can enjoy what was a hockey highlight of 2019, they are re-releasing the games on a 24/7 loop, FREE to all, so each game will be shown either two or three times in a 24-hour loop!



Angus Kirkland, Director General of the EHF said: “We know that fans are missing our stars, their magic and skills on the pitch, so we have partnered with Grays International to bring you once again the amazing Belfius EuroHockey Championships, RELIVE from Antwerp.



“We have thousands of hours of hockey on EHTV, but the recent Championships really was a special event!



“So set your alarms, gather your family around the TV, spread the word, enjoy the games and cheer on your team from the safety of your home.



“We can’t promise different results, but we do promise that you will be mesmerized by the performances!!!”



Schedule of the games on www.eurohockeytv.org



Belfius EuroHockey Championship, Men

Match Number Pool / Classification LineUp RELIVE date 1 Pool A Spain v Russia 5th April 2 Pool A Netherlands v Belgium 5th April 3 Pool B Germany v Belarus 5th April 4 Pool B England v Ireland 7th April 5 Pool B Germany v England 7th April 6 Pool B Ireland v Belarus 7th April 7 Pool A Spain v Netherlands 9th April 8 Pool A Belgium v Russia 9th April 9 Pool B England v Belarus 9th April 10 Pool B Ireland v Germany 11th April 11 Pool A Netherlands v Russia 11th April 12 Pool A Belgium v Spain 11th April 13 Pool C Russia v Belarus 13th April 14 Pool C Belgium v Ireland 13th April 17 Pool C Belgium v Belarus 13th April 18 Pool C Ireland v Russia 13th April 15 Semi Final 1 Spain v Germany 15th April 16 Semi Final 2 England v Netherlands 15th April 19 3rd/4th Place Spain v England 17th April 20 Final Germany v Netherlands 17th April

Schedule of the games on www.eurohockeytv.org



Belfius EuroHockey Championship – Women

Match Number Pool /Classification LineUp RELIVE date 1 Pool A Belgium v Spain 4th April 2 Pool A England v Wales 4th April 3 Pool B Germany v Soctland 4th April 4 Pool B Netherlands v Ireland 6th April 5 Pool A Spain v Wales 6th April 6 Pool B Ireland v Scotland 6th April 7 Pool A England v Belgium 8th April 8 Pool B Germany v Netherlands 8th April 9 Pool A Spain v England 8th April 10 Pool B Ireland v Germany 10th April 11 Pool B Netherlands v Scotland 10th April 12 Pool A Belgium v Wales 10th April 13 Pool C Wales v Scotland 12th Apri 14 Pool C England v Ireland 12th April 17 Pool C England v Scotland 12th April 18 Pool C Ireland v Wales 12th April 16 Semi Final 2 Netherlands v Spain 14th April 15 Semi Final 1 Belgium v Germany 14th April 19 3rd/4th Place Germany v Netherlands 16th April 20 Final Belgium v Spain 16th April

Euro Hockey League media release