Stats Speak: 67 players who scored century in international hockey

Published on Saturday, 04 April 2020 10:00 | Hits: 46
By B.G. Joshi (Sehore- Bhopal, India)

It is a difficult task to score 100 goals in the international hockey. One is lucky to get 3-4 goal scoring chances in crucial matches. Only players who have nuances and the skills with sharp eyes and scoring abilities can score goals in such scenario.



In the era of India’s great Dhyan Chand(1926-1948) and Balbir Singh Senior(1948-1958), the national teams used to compete in the Olympics only. On abroad tour India competed against teams made of local club players on foreign soil. Therefore Dada Dhyan Chand’s score of 570 goals in 185 matches and that of Balbir Singh Senior’s 246 goals in 51 matches do not qualify for the records. In women’s hockey, record of Marjorie Pollard (1921-1937) of England is unparalleled; she scored 115 goals in 41 matches mostly against home countries’ teams, hence not considered for the records.

In men’s hockey, Pakistan’s Abdul Rashid Junior (1966-1976) first scored 100 international goals.  Rashid Junior, who played centre-forward for Pakistan team has scored 103 goals in 113 international matches. His century (100th) goal was scored through a hat trick against Belgium in Olympics (1976).

In women’s hockey, Netherlands ’Fieke Boekhorst(1976-1988) first scored 100 international goal.  Fieke Boekhorst, who played centre-forward for Netherlands team has scored 128 goals in 116 international matches. Her century (100th) goal was scored, coincidentally, against Belgium too in test match played in May 1984.

Till date, 45 male players of 13 countries and 22 female players of 10 countries have scored 100+ international goals in international hockey.

Pakistan’s Sohail Abbas has 346 goals in men’s hockey while South Africa’s Pietie Coetzee 282 goals are World records in international hockey.

Sohail broke the record of 267 goals scored by Paul Litjens(Netherlands), while Pietie surpassed the record of 220 goals scored by Natella Krasnikova(USSR).

Here are the details of these 67 great players across the globe are given below.

Note- These statistics and records are being released for the first time by B.G. Joshi (India) as an outcome of painstaking research and detailed stat-keeping. Therefore, World Hockey players are requested to peruse the records and contact Mr. Joshi ( This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.) for any omission or inadvertent error, if any

100+ goals scored in International Hockey- A: Men (45)

By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)

Numbers

of Players

Country

Player

Caps

Goals

3

Argentina

Jorge Lombi

223

231

 

 

GonzalloPeillat

153

169

 

 

Matias Pardes

356

101

7

Australia

Jaime Dwyer

365

243

 

 

Mark  Hagers

231

181

 

 

Jay Stacy

321

172

 

 

Stephen Davies

274

151

 

 

Luke Doerner

162

117

 

 

Chris Ciriello

174

115

 

 

Troy Elder

169

103

1

Belgium

Tom Boon

294

140

5

Germany

Bjorn Micheal

307

229

 

 

Christopher Zeller

175

158

 

 

Carsten Fischer

259

154

 

 

MouritzFurste

280

125

 

 

Florian Fuchs

212

108

3

Great Britain

Ashley Jackson

223

129

 

 

Barry  Middleton

432

116

 

 

Calum Giles

143

110

4

India

Sandeep Singh

182

138

 

 

VR  Raghunath

228

132

 

 

Rupinderpal Singh

215

125

 

 

Dhanraj Pillay

339

121

1

Malaysia

Razie Rahim

281

107

10

Netherlands

Paul Litjens

177

267

 

 

Floris Jan  Bovelander

241

222

 

 

TaekeTaekema

233

219

 

 

Tuen de Nooijer

453

216

 

 

Stephen Veen

275

176

 

 

Ties Kruize

202

167

 

 

Bram Lomans

201

145

 

 

Taco van der Honert

215

118

 

 

Mink van der Weerden

173

110

 

 

Tom van’tHek

221

106

3

New Zealand

Phil Burrows

343

150

 

 

Simon Child

283

140

 

 

Hayden Shaw

126

127

4

Pakistan

Sohail Abbas

283

346

 

 

Hasan Sardar

148

150

 

 

Tahir Zaman

252

134

 

 

Abdul Rashid Junior

111

103

1

South Africa

Greg Nicol

193

236

1

South Korea

Jang Jong Hyun

287

109

2

Spain

Pau Quemada

274

131

 

 

Santi Freixa

193

126

100+ goals scored in International Hockey- B: Women (22)

4

Argentina

Luciana Aymar

376

162

 

 

Noel Barrionuevo

339^

142

 

 

Carla Rebecchi

319^

130

 

 

Delfina Merino

294

112

5

Australia

Alyson Annan

228

166

 

 

Katrina Powell

252

141

 

 

Jacqueline Pereira

132

121

 

 

Jodie Kenny

233

111

 

 

Nikki Hudson

303

100

3

Germany

Natascha Keller

389

204

 

 

Nadine Ernsting -Krienke

360

137

 

 

Fanne Rinne

331

126

1

Great Britain

Alex Danson-Bennett

306

115

1

India

Rani Rampal

252

138

3

Netherlands

Maartje Paumen

235

195

 

 

Fieke Boekhorst

116

128

 

 

Wietske de Ruiter

134

100

2

New Zealand

Olivia Merry

232

107

 

 

Anita Punt McLaren

271

105

1

South Africa

Piete Coetzee

287

282

1

South  Korea

Lim Gae Sook

280

160

1

USSR/Russia

Natella Krasnikova

173

220

