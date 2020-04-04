Stats Speak: 67 players who scored century in international hockey
By B.G. Joshi (Sehore- Bhopal, India)
It is a difficult task to score 100 goals in the international hockey. One is lucky to get 3-4 goal scoring chances in crucial matches. Only players who have nuances and the skills with sharp eyes and scoring abilities can score goals in such scenario.
In the era of India’s great Dhyan Chand(1926-1948) and Balbir Singh Senior(1948-1958), the national teams used to compete in the Olympics only. On abroad tour India competed against teams made of local club players on foreign soil. Therefore Dada Dhyan Chand’s score of 570 goals in 185 matches and that of Balbir Singh Senior’s 246 goals in 51 matches do not qualify for the records. In women’s hockey, record of Marjorie Pollard (1921-1937) of England is unparalleled; she scored 115 goals in 41 matches mostly against home countries’ teams, hence not considered for the records.
In men’s hockey, Pakistan’s Abdul Rashid Junior (1966-1976) first scored 100 international goals. Rashid Junior, who played centre-forward for Pakistan team has scored 103 goals in 113 international matches. His century (100th) goal was scored through a hat trick against Belgium in Olympics (1976).
In women’s hockey, Netherlands ’Fieke Boekhorst(1976-1988) first scored 100 international goal. Fieke Boekhorst, who played centre-forward for Netherlands team has scored 128 goals in 116 international matches. Her century (100th) goal was scored, coincidentally, against Belgium too in test match played in May 1984.
Till date, 45 male players of 13 countries and 22 female players of 10 countries have scored 100+ international goals in international hockey.
Pakistan’s Sohail Abbas has 346 goals in men’s hockey while South Africa’s Pietie Coetzee 282 goals are World records in international hockey.
Sohail broke the record of 267 goals scored by Paul Litjens(Netherlands), while Pietie surpassed the record of 220 goals scored by Natella Krasnikova(USSR).
Here are the details of these 67 great players across the globe are given below.
Note- These statistics and records are being released for the first time by B.G. Joshi (India) as an outcome of painstaking research and detailed stat-keeping. Therefore, World Hockey players are requested to peruse the records and contact Mr. Joshi ( This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.) for any omission or inadvertent error, if any
|
100+ goals scored in International Hockey- A: Men (45)
|
By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)
|
Numbers
of Players
|
Country
|
Player
|
Caps
|
Goals
|
3
|
Argentina
|
Jorge Lombi
|
223
|
231
|
|
|
GonzalloPeillat
|
153
|
169
|
|
|
Matias Pardes
|
356
|
101
|
7
|
Australia
|
Jaime Dwyer
|
365
|
243
|
|
|
Mark Hagers
|
231
|
181
|
|
|
Jay Stacy
|
321
|
172
|
|
|
Stephen Davies
|
274
|
151
|
|
|
Luke Doerner
|
162
|
117
|
|
|
Chris Ciriello
|
174
|
115
|
|
|
Troy Elder
|
169
|
103
|
1
|
Belgium
|
Tom Boon
|
294
|
140
|
5
|
Germany
|
Bjorn Micheal
|
307
|
229
|
|
|
Christopher Zeller
|
175
|
158
|
|
|
Carsten Fischer
|
259
|
154
|
|
|
MouritzFurste
|
280
|
125
|
|
|
Florian Fuchs
|
212
|
108
|
3
|
Great Britain
|
Ashley Jackson
|
223
|
129
|
|
|
Barry Middleton
|
432
|
116
|
|
|
Calum Giles
|
143
|
110
|
4
|
India
|
Sandeep Singh
|
182
|
138
|
|
|
VR Raghunath
|
228
|
132
|
|
|
Rupinderpal Singh
|
215
|
125
|
|
|
Dhanraj Pillay
|
339
|
121
|
1
|
Malaysia
|
Razie Rahim
|
281
|
107
|
10
|
Netherlands
|
Paul Litjens
|
177
|
267
|
|
|
Floris Jan Bovelander
|
241
|
222
|
|
|
TaekeTaekema
|
233
|
219
|
|
|
Tuen de Nooijer
|
453
|
216
|
|
|
Stephen Veen
|
275
|
176
|
|
|
Ties Kruize
|
202
|
167
|
|
|
Bram Lomans
|
201
|
145
|
|
|
Taco van der Honert
|
215
|
118
|
|
|
Mink van der Weerden
|
173
|
110
|
|
|
Tom van’tHek
|
221
|
106
|
3
|
New Zealand
|
Phil Burrows
|
343
|
150
|
|
|
Simon Child
|
283
|
140
|
|
|
Hayden Shaw
|
126
|
127
|
4
|
Pakistan
|
Sohail Abbas
|
283
|
346
|
|
|
Hasan Sardar
|
148
|
150
|
|
|
Tahir Zaman
|
252
|
134
|
|
|
Abdul Rashid Junior
|
111
|
103
|
1
|
South Africa
|
Greg Nicol
|
193
|
236
|
1
|
South Korea
|
Jang Jong Hyun
|
287
|
109
|
2
|
Spain
|
Pau Quemada
|
274
|
131
|
|
|
Santi Freixa
|
193
|
126
|
100+ goals scored in International Hockey- B: Women (22)
|
4
|
Argentina
|
Luciana Aymar
|
376
|
162
|
|
|
Noel Barrionuevo
|
339^
|
142
|
|
|
Carla Rebecchi
|
319^
|
130
|
|
|
Delfina Merino
|
294
|
112
|
5
|
Australia
|
Alyson Annan
|
228
|
166
|
|
|
Katrina Powell
|
252
|
141
|
|
|
Jacqueline Pereira
|
132
|
121
|
|
|
Jodie Kenny
|
233
|
111
|
|
|
Nikki Hudson
|
303
|
100
|
3
|
Germany
|
Natascha Keller
|
389
|
204
|
|
|
Nadine Ernsting -Krienke
|
360
|
137
|
|
|
Fanne Rinne
|
331
|
126
|
1
|
Great Britain
|
Alex Danson-Bennett
|
306
|
115
|
1
|
India
|
Rani Rampal
|
252
|
138
|
3
|
Netherlands
|
Maartje Paumen
|
235
|
195
|
|
|
Fieke Boekhorst
|
116
|
128
|
|
|
Wietske de Ruiter
|
134
|
100
|
2
|
New Zealand
|
Olivia Merry
|
232
|
107
|
|
|
Anita Punt McLaren
|
271
|
105
|
1
|
South Africa
|
Piete Coetzee
|
287
|
282
|
1
|
South Korea
|
Lim Gae Sook
|
280
|
160
|
1
|
USSR/Russia
|
Natella Krasnikova
|
173
|
220
Fieldhockey.com