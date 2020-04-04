By B.G. Joshi (Sehore- Bhopal, India)



It is a difficult task to score 100 goals in the international hockey. One is lucky to get 3-4 goal scoring chances in crucial matches. Only players who have nuances and the skills with sharp eyes and scoring abilities can score goals in such scenario.





In the era of India’s great Dhyan Chand(1926-1948) and Balbir Singh Senior(1948-1958), the national teams used to compete in the Olympics only. On abroad tour India competed against teams made of local club players on foreign soil. Therefore Dada Dhyan Chand’s score of 570 goals in 185 matches and that of Balbir Singh Senior’s 246 goals in 51 matches do not qualify for the records. In women’s hockey, record of Marjorie Pollard (1921-1937) of England is unparalleled; she scored 115 goals in 41 matches mostly against home countries’ teams, hence not considered for the records.



In men’s hockey, Pakistan’s Abdul Rashid Junior (1966-1976) first scored 100 international goals. Rashid Junior, who played centre-forward for Pakistan team has scored 103 goals in 113 international matches. His century (100th) goal was scored through a hat trick against Belgium in Olympics (1976).



In women’s hockey, Netherlands ’Fieke Boekhorst(1976-1988) first scored 100 international goal. Fieke Boekhorst, who played centre-forward for Netherlands team has scored 128 goals in 116 international matches. Her century (100th) goal was scored, coincidentally, against Belgium too in test match played in May 1984.



Till date, 45 male players of 13 countries and 22 female players of 10 countries have scored 100+ international goals in international hockey.



Pakistan’s Sohail Abbas has 346 goals in men’s hockey while South Africa’s Pietie Coetzee 282 goals are World records in international hockey.



Sohail broke the record of 267 goals scored by Paul Litjens(Netherlands), while Pietie surpassed the record of 220 goals scored by Natella Krasnikova(USSR).



Here are the details of these 67 great players across the globe are given below.



Note- These statistics and records are being released for the first time by B.G. Joshi (India) as an outcome of painstaking research and detailed stat-keeping.

100+ goals scored in International Hockey- A: Men (45) By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India) Numbers of Players Country Player Caps Goals 3 Argentina Jorge Lombi 223 231 GonzalloPeillat 153 169 Matias Pardes 356 101 7 Australia Jaime Dwyer 365 243 Mark Hagers 231 181 Jay Stacy 321 172 Stephen Davies 274 151 Luke Doerner 162 117 Chris Ciriello 174 115 Troy Elder 169 103 1 Belgium Tom Boon 294 140 5 Germany Bjorn Micheal 307 229 Christopher Zeller 175 158 Carsten Fischer 259 154 MouritzFurste 280 125 Florian Fuchs 212 108 3 Great Britain Ashley Jackson 223 129 Barry Middleton 432 116 Calum Giles 143 110 4 India Sandeep Singh 182 138 VR Raghunath 228 132 Rupinderpal Singh 215 125 Dhanraj Pillay 339 121 1 Malaysia Razie Rahim 281 107 10 Netherlands Paul Litjens 177 267 Floris Jan Bovelander 241 222 TaekeTaekema 233 219 Tuen de Nooijer 453 216 Stephen Veen 275 176 Ties Kruize 202 167 Bram Lomans 201 145 Taco van der Honert 215 118 Mink van der Weerden 173 110 Tom van’tHek 221 106 3 New Zealand Phil Burrows 343 150 Simon Child 283 140 Hayden Shaw 126 127 4 Pakistan Sohail Abbas 283 346 Hasan Sardar 148 150 Tahir Zaman 252 134 Abdul Rashid Junior 111 103 1 South Africa Greg Nicol 193 236 1 South Korea Jang Jong Hyun 287 109 2 Spain Pau Quemada 274 131 Santi Freixa 193 126 100+ goals scored in International Hockey- B: Women (22) 4 Argentina Luciana Aymar 376 162 Noel Barrionuevo 339^ 142 Carla Rebecchi 319^ 130 Delfina Merino 294 112 5 Australia Alyson Annan 228 166 Katrina Powell 252 141 Jacqueline Pereira 132 121 Jodie Kenny 233 111 Nikki Hudson 303 100 3 Germany Natascha Keller 389 204 Nadine Ernsting -Krienke 360 137 Fanne Rinne 331 126 1 Great Britain Alex Danson-Bennett 306 115 1 India Rani Rampal 252 138 3 Netherlands Maartje Paumen 235 195 Fieke Boekhorst 116 128 Wietske de Ruiter 134 100 2 New Zealand Olivia Merry 232 107 Anita Punt McLaren 271 105 1 South Africa Piete Coetzee 287 282 1 South Korea Lim Gae Sook 280 160 1 USSR/Russia Natella Krasnikova 173 220

