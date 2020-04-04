After eight years of involvement with the MNT, Bundy steps down as coach







Paul Bundy has stepped down as the head coach of the Men’s National Team. Bundy, who has been head coach since 2017, announced the news this week.





“My intention was to step away from the program following the 2020 Olympic Games to take a year to care for my baby girl on a full-time basis,” he said. “With the Games moving to 2021, I have made the difficult decision to step away sooner than I had hoped.”



Bundy was first introduced as an assistant coach of the men’s national team in 2012 and took over as interim head coach in the summer of 2017. That fall, he was named permanent head coach and under his leadership, led the Red Caribou for the last three years. With Bundy at the helm, Team Canada saw success at the FIH World League in 2017, qualifying them for the 2018 World Cup, in which they placed 11th. Then, in 2019, the team won the FIH Hockey Series Final in Malaysia, won a silver medal at the Pan American Games and secured an Olympic berth with a thrilling two-game victory over Ireland on home soil.



“Paul has been part of Field Hockey Canada’s development and evolution over the past 10 years, firstly with the women’s team and then of course, with the men’s team,” said Susan Ahrens, CEO of Field Hockey Canada. “During this time, he has worked tirelessly to develop a strong performance culture across the system. Having been assistant coach for the men’s 2016 Olympic campaign, he stepped up to lead the men to World Cup and Olympic qualification in this quadrennial cycle: an outstanding achievement. On behalf of Field Hockey Canada, I would like to publicly thank him for his years of dedication,” Ahrens said.



Scott Tupper, captain of Team Canada, remembers Bundy coaching him, 20 years ago in the FHBC U16 programs. Tupper said Bundy has been a tireless contributor to the Canadian field hockey community and should be commended for his dedication to the national team program.



“In his eight years with the men’s national team, Paul did everything he could to achieve success with our group and to put the players in a position to succeed,” he said. “He went above and beyond for our program and our sport in Canada and was a central figure in our team qualifying for back to back Olympic Games. While we are sad to see him go, on behalf of our team, I would like thank Paul for his years of dedication to the Red Caribou and wish him and his family the best for the future.”



The Field Hockey Canada staff and athletes wish Paul all the best in his future endeavours.



Field Hockey Canada media release