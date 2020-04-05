By Jugjet Singh





THE Perak HA (PHA) are planning to host the Azlan Shah Cup in September, but it is subject to the approval of the International Hockey Federation (FIH).





The tournament was initially set for April 11-18 before it was called off due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



The then confirmed teams were Australia, Canada, Japan, South Korea, Pakistan and Malaysia.



PHA president Ahmad Sayuti and his council have proposed Sept 12-19 for FIH’s approval.



A reliable source said PHA hope the FIH will consider their proposal to host the tournament in September as there is expected to be a scramble for year-end dates as many events were earlier postponed.



"We have sent the new dates to FIH and are awaiting their approval. Once it is approved, we will start inviting teams.



"Some of the earlier teams might not be able to make it in September. However, if they can commit, then it would be better.



"With so many hockey tournaments worldwide called off due to the pandemic, PHA have submitted their dates early so that the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) and FIH can start re-planning their international calendar," said the official.



The new dates could see new teams, even those who have qualified for the Olympics, playing in the tournament.



The Sultan of Johor Cup and Under-21 Invitational are likely to be held in October.



AHF have also shelved the boys and girls’ Junior Asia Cup in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.



The boys’ Junior Asia Cup was supposed to be held in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on June 4-12 while the girls' tournament was initially scheduled on April 6-12 in Kakamigahara, Japan.



The Asian body had also postponed the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy in Donghae, South Korea (June 14-21).



The men’s Asian Champions Trophy in Dhaka will remain on Nov 17-27.



Malaysia are playing in all four tournaments, and it would be a mad scramble for FIH and AHF to get their year-end calendar organised.



