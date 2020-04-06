By Jugjet Singh





Lailin Abu Hassan



While Malaysian families try to keep their children entertained at home during the Movement Control Order (MCO), Olympian Lailin Abu Hassan has 25 more girls to manage.



Thenational women’s junior coach is doing it with the help of social media, and it’s not just training them from a distance, but also keeping check of their medical and mental status.



“Boredom is beginning to set in. The young players have been cooped up for a long time, and they do not know when they can go back to being on the artificial pitch again.



“Via a WhatsApp group, I tell them what kind of training to do on certain days and after completing their tasks, they upload their activities for me to monitor.



“I alternate fitness with skills and other motor exercises to keep them busy.



“The problem now is that nobody knows when the situation will be back to normal, so I can’t start a proper training programme leading up to the Junior Asia Cup, which has also been postponed,” said Lailin, who also has children of his own.



The Junior Asia Cup, a qualifier for the Junior World Cup, initially scheduled this month in Japan has been called off due to the Covid-19 virus.



The new dates have yet to be announced by the Asian Hockey Confederation (AHF), who are adamant to hold the tournament this year.



“Most of my players have returned to their respective hometowns, and those with yards find it easier to train and cope with boredom.



“A few who stayed back in Kuala Lumpur and are cooped up in flats and apartments are finding it more difficult to train.



“It is also more stressful living in a flat, so I have to keep motivating them.



“I also monitor their health with guidelines given by the National Sports Institute and the National Sports Council,” Lailin added.



