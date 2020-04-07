By AFTAR SINGH



KUALA LUMPUR: Defender Nur Aisyah Yaacob is a talented hockey player and was the top scorer with eight penalty corner goals as Malaysia won their first-ever women’s indoor hockey gold at the Philippines SEA Games in December.





Strangely enough, she has yet to get a call-up for the national field hockey team in four years.



The 23-year-old, who is pursuing a degree in mechanical engineering at the Universiti Tenaga Nasional (Uniten), is now hoping she gets the call this time around.



The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) are expected to name the national coach by the end of this month and the new coach will be calling up players for the national assignment this year.



The Melaka-born Nur Aisyah last played for Malaysia in field hockey in the World League Second Round in New Delhi in 2015.



Nur Aisyah, who helped KPS-Uniten win the Vivian Soars (overall) Cup in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) in February, said she was really eager for a call-up to national field hockey training.



“I was 18 when I represented Malaysia in the World League Second Round in New Delhi but after the tournament, I have been left out.



“I was lucky to be called up for SEA Games indoor hockey last October and in just two months, I worked hard in training to feature in the Games.



“I think I did well to marshall the defence and also scored eight penalty corner goals to help Malaysia win the gold, ” said Nur Aisyah, who also steered Malaysia to win the five-nation Tuanku Zara invitational international indoor hockey tournament in Kuala Kangsar last November. She netted seven goals in that tournament.



The national women’s team had been scheduled to feature in the Asian Champions Trophy in Donghae City, South Korea, in June but the tournament has been postponed to a later date, which may be good news for Nur Aisyah.



She will complete her studies in July and wants to focus on her national hockey career.



“I have played for the national team in field hockey and I would love to be in national training.



“I have featured for Uniten for the last five seasons in the MHL and also helped them win the overall cup with three goals to my name, ” said Nur Aisyah.



