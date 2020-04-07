Barasa is the hope of the men’s national hockey team, having played in all the five Olympic qualifying games in South Africa in August last year.





JKUAT Lesley Bonyo challenges Strathmore Gilly Okumu



The allure of playing overseas in the hockey circles comes with desire and excitement leaving players optimistic that such opportunities will be stepping stones to a successful career.





Opportunities to play hockey outside Africa are always hard to come by, but when they do, players tend to grab them wholeheartedly with the hope that it will shape their destiny.



Being a hockey giant in the East African region has given Kenya the privilege of having homegrown players traversing Europe. Many believe it’s a chance for players to hone their skills with athletes returning as refined articles.



Fast-rising and highly-rated Wazalendo forward Dunstone Baraza is the latest Kenyan player to set foot in Germany as he played for VfB Stuttgart in a month-long experience in September last year.



Barasa is the hope of the men’s national hockey team, having played in all the five Olympic qualifying games in South Africa in August last year.



In an interview, the tricky forward said: “Playing abroad is all about the passion of the game. We play because we love the game. Besides, it’s all about the opportunity given to you. Once you get the chance, you can’t miss to grab it and to sum it all, it’s about the appreciation of the talent.”



Barasa was in the company of Willis Okeyo while the trio of Blazers' creative lynchpin Lilian Aura, overlapping defender Flavia Mudiva and Wing wizard Maureen Okumu also made the cut. National women’s team captain Gilly Okumu, as well as Okeyo, were making a return to Germany. They played in May too.



“I found out playing overseas is intense. The pace and ball speed of the game was a little bit higher than in Kenya. I also found out most players were skilful too and the weather was colder than in Kenya and so I had to go for the late evening and morning runs to adjust to the weather conditions. In Kenya, we play under sunny and warm temperatures. Perhaps the weather challenge is one of the reasons why Kenya players struggle to stay long in Europe,” remarked the dazzling forward.



The enigmatic striker further highlighted the mandatory requirements that will make one competitive.



“You should have a vision, sharpness in the game, speed, skill, good decision making and endurance for you to be counted upon regularly. All players are skilful and have experience because they play for many years. Consistency is never a problem for them and a foreigner needs to be on top of his or her game to catch up with the rest.”



According to Barasa, European countries will never scout for raw talent. They tend to look for the players who not only understand the game but also have the skills to deliver when required.



“To be honest, they want a polished player who virtually has everything. It is only positioning and structure of the game that you will be taught. However, you have to be averse with positioning when expecting the ball in the D; how strikers should position to avoid scrambling for the same ball and how to maintain your passing lines. They helped me understand the game better in terms of decision making and positioning,” Barasa hinted.



Butali midfielder, Barnabas Odhiambo termed his six-year experience in Italy as a dream come true. “The privilege to play against the best in another country or continent is an unforgettable experience despite the numerous challenges,” he added.



The three-time title winner with Butali was scouted during the African Club Championship in 2007 on home soil. By then, he was playing for Greensharks.



He joined Club Superba in the second tier the same year until 2013. “Italy were hard-hit during the world financial meltdown and it took them very long to recover from 2009 till 2013 as many foreign players left with standards dropping. It wasn’t easy for many clubs,” recounts Odhiambo.



“Their standard at the time was definitely above African hockey, but compared to the rest of Europe, it was quite low, attracting not many top players from Europe at the time,” he said.



Odhiambo, who doubles up as Nakuru hockey Super League men’s coach, observed the difference between Italy and Kenya.



“Their facilities like hockey stadiums are of international standards and are supported by their municipalities. The astroturf grounds are numerous and spread throughout the country for easy accessibility. Italy has developed academy teams from age 12 and they are very organised. The fanbase is amazing and when you step on the field, you feel like leaving your heart there.”



The former Wazalendo player said foreigners are always offered short term deals of one to three months due to the difference in seasons and the cost.



“For them, a short term deal is cheaper because they are self-sponsored. Winter season is quite long and they play indoor hockey from mid-November to early March while the summer holidays are long with no sports activities from mid-May to late July. Players should not be over-ambitious since it’s hard to play out for a longer time.”



The offers are quite low in terms of salaries as small as Sh50,000 per month and for six months only. Accommodation is provided but no food. That is why guys opt to further their studies here in Kenya and concentrate on their careers to secure their future. Those who aspire to play in foreign leagues must be ready for low-income earners. Host clubs expect more from foreign players in terms of input on the field and overall performance since they are paid.



“We were only three players on salary. The rest were local unpaid players but paid their subscription fee to the club. So it was obvious that we had to do more in terms of energy dispensed on the pitch and professionalism.”



Zack Aura, Bryan Musasia, Willis Ochieng and Margaret Rotich also went to Italy at the same time. It is only Aura and Odhiambo who stayed longer, according to the interviewee. Others found the going tough and returned home shortly, a clear manifestation of how tricky it is to survive in a foreign land.



Hockey basics in Kenya are usually taught from high school or even university while in top nations, they are taught from academy teams. By the time they hit 18, the basics are well engrained and they start working on more technical stuff.



“Skills for me gives a player an upper hand and helps one have fun while playing. Definitely, when you enjoy playing, you are able to give your best effortlessly. Hockey as a game evolves quite fast, year after year with new strategies, systems of play and tactics keep changing hence the need for quick learners to keep up with the game from the technical bench to players.”



Individual discipline entails taking responsibility for some roles like personal training when called upon, good dieting, hydrating, staying clean from doping and following instructions. Observation of all these will make your stay smooth, according to the hockey stars.



For Rakel Otieno, age is never a factor as she has defied odds in her mid-forties. Former Kenya international has played in the USA for 15 years. The 45-year-old, who is still an active player in the Masters league reckons that playing abroad is all about cash even though playing for passion cannot be overlooked.



“Of course, it’s all about money and at the same time exposure and if all goes well, living a better life in the future. There are clubs that provide housing, air ticket, a car and health insurance. It all depends on how one negotiates a contract and the power to negotiate lies in the level of play. The player must be top-notch. Hockey does not pay like soccer anywhere in the world except in the Netherlands and of course, Division I will play best. Germany is also known to play well and maybe Spain. The country has to have a competitive league like Spain to attract players globally,” observed Otieno, who is on the verge of history by being the first Kenyan woman player to play at a global level when she will represent the USA this September in the Masters' World Cup.



She said, “Playing for passion means playing the sport you love and never expecting material or financial reward to be the motivation. The motivating factor should always be to inspire someone else to improve and be better. Playing for passion overseas should include upholding the culture of your own nation and letting the world know your roots and not running away from it. When they hear anything good about your country, they think of you,” the Tunza sports chief executive officer, implored.



Rakel observed that adjusting to the culture shock, food, weather, language and nostalgia while away from home and family, can be daunting yet the player is expected to perform each and every day at a high level.



“There is also the problem of racism, which unlike North America is more pronounced in Europe. It is very tough to adjust to a racist environment having come from a country where you never had to remember that you are black with less privileges.”



The marauding right-back intimated that a tough mentality is necessary to fight racism. Prejudice is common in the USA.



“The USA is not that blatant when it comes to racism but more of prejudice. I have encountered prejudice tendencies in common places such as the clothing store or restaurant but I ignore it. The hockey community was amazing from when I came to the USA and even though I seemed less privileged and “needy” I was never subjected to prejudice and instead protected from it. How you present yourself will make people be on your side or against you.”



“Believe in yourself and who you are. Know your rights as a human being then as a guest in that country. Keep off aggression but stand up for yourself. Do not bend low to anyone but be respectful. Racist respect those who respect themselves,” she said.



Rakel further averted that game intelligence is high in the US because players understand why they make decisions. “Players stick to plans and instructions even at the adult level. If things don’t work, they establish the cause. This makes players play for each other rather than play for themselves. Finger-pointing is the norm in Kenya. The clubs that are successful like Blazers and Butali are the closest thing to the mindset of USA club teams.



“The game is a fun moment in the US. Win or lose, people gather and become a family and celebrate until the next time. There are unity and brotherhood in the leagues and the blame game syndrome is unheard of.”



In her opinion, she recommended late teen to early twenties as the best age to move and play abroad. “At 19-23, it perfectly suits many clubs who prefer young foreigners. They can push their body and have less injury. But this is assuming the player has at least 4 years experience playing competitively, ( Meaning they were already playing league at 17) and at least one international experience.”



All in all, playing overseas entails mental toughness, readiness, culture adjustment, high skill level and determination to prevail as a constant fixture in the team.



The Star, Kenya